TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Osisko Mining Inc. (TSX: OSK) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the results of its annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held earlier today.

A total of 125,990,964 common shares of the Corporation were represented at the Meeting, representing approximately 67.8% of the total number of common shares of the Corporation issued and outstanding.

All matters presented for approval at the Meeting were duly authorized and approved, as follows:

(i) election of all management nominees to the board of directors of the Corporation; (ii) appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors of the Corporation for the ensuing year and authorization of the directors to fix their remuneration; (iii) approval of the Restricted Share Unit Plan of the Corporation and the issuance of up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Corporation from treasury thereunder; (iv) approval of the Deferred Share Unit Plan of the Corporation and the issuance of up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Corporation from treasury thereunder; and (v) approval of the Employee Share Purchase Plan of the Corporation and the issuance of up to 5,000,000 common shares of the Corporation from treasury thereunder;

Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as follows:

---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Voted For Voted For Voted Withheld Voted Withheld Name (#) (%) (#) (%) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- John Burzynski 105,204,387 85.92 17,245,973 14.08 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Jose Vizquerra 103,237,696 84.31 19,212,664 15.69 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sean Roosen 91,270,165 74.54 31,180,195 25.46 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Robert Wares 103,292,599 84.35 19,157,761 15.65 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Patrick F.N. Anderson 99,651,583 81.38 22,798,777 18.62 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Keith McKay 112,255,394 91.67 10,194,966 8.33 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Murray John 90,826,511 74.17 31,623,849 25.83 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- David Christie 102,261,304 83.51 20,189,056 16.49 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Bernardo Alvarez Calderon 112,587,128 91.95 9,863,232 8.05 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amy Satov 122,347,005 99.92 103,355 0.08 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------

Further details on the above matters, including the report of voting results thereon, are set out in the Corporation meeting materials, which are available on SEDAR under the issuer profile of the Corporation at www.sedar.com.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% in the high-grade Windfall Lake gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Quebec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry and Lebel-sur-Quevillon areas, a 100% interest in the Marban project located in the heart of Quebec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district, and properties in Ontario, including the Jonpol and Garrcon deposits on the Garrison property. Osisko continues to be well financed with approximately $190 million in cash and investments. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. (TSX: OR)(NYSE: OR) is a significant shareholder of the Corporation with approximately 14% ownership.

