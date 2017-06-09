TORONTO, ONTARIO and NUCLA, COLORADO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/08/17 -- Western Uranium Corporation (CSE: WUC)(CSE: WUC.CN)(CNSX: WUC)(OTCQX: WSTRF) ("Western" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting ("Meeting") held on June 7, 2017 in Toronto, Ontario.

Proxy votes were cast for a total of 11,075,078 common shares, representing 56.58% of outstanding shares as at the record date for the Meeting, and over 100 % of shares represented at the Meeting were voted in favour of all resolutions presented. All resolutions were passed by shareholders.

The following director nominees were elected:

Name of Director Votes For Votes Withheld Russell Fryer # 10,024,502 % 99.98 # 2,045 % 0.02 George Glasier # 10,016,002 % 99.89 # 10,545 % 0.11 Andrew Wilder # 10,019,502 % 99.93 # 7,045 % 0.07 Michael Skutezky # 10,019,502 % 99.93 # 7,045 % 0.07

At a meeting of the Board of Directors immediately following the Annual General and Special Meeting of the Company the Board of Directors elected Michael Skutezky as Independent Chairman of the Board of Directors.

At the same meeting of the Board, the following management appointments were made for the ensuing year:

George Glasier, President and CEO; Robert Klein, Chief Financial Officer, Patrick Siglin, vice-president Development and Michael Rutter vice-president Operations.

Mr. George Glasier, President and CEO of the Company, commented as follows: "The period since our Annual General and Special Meeting has been transformational year for our Company. During that period the production strategy was set and the Company's financial position enhanced. Significant regulatory developments were advanced. I look forward to the following year as we see a tightening in uranium global markets."

Western Uranium Corporation is a Colorado based uranium and vanadium conventional mining company focused on low cost near-term production of uranium and vanadium in the western United States and development and application of ablation mining technology.

