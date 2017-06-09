EXCHANGE NOTICE, JUNE 9, 2017 SHARES
NEXSTIM PLC: DIRECTED ISSUE
A total of 1,475,244 shares will be traded as old shares as of June 12, 2017.
Identifiers of Nexstim Plc's share:
Trading code: NXTMH ISIN code: FI4000102678 Orderbook id: 103570 Number of shares: 86,053,694
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
***
TIEDOTE, 9. KESÄKUUTA 2017 OSAKKEET
NEXSTIM PLC: SUUNNATTU ANTI
Yhteensä 1 475 244 osaketta otetaan kaupankäynnin kohteeksi yhdessä vanhojen osakkeiden kanssa 12. kesäkuuta 2017.
Nexstim Plc:n osakkeen perustiedot:
Kaupankäyntitunnus: NXTMH ISIN-koodi: FI4000102678 id: 103570 Osakemäärä: 86 053 694
Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260
