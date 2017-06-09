The U.S. based module supplier has secured a JPY 7 billion ($63.4 million) syndicated development loan facility for undisclosed utility-scale solar projects in Japan.The deal is First Solar's third loan facility with Mizuho Bank, but is the first syndicated solar project development loan facility that the Tokyo-based lender has arranged, according to an online statement. In February, it agreed to provide First Solar with JPY 27 billion of non-recourse project debt financing for 59.5 MW of PV ...

