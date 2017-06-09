Teleste and Alstom Sign a Frame Agreement to Provide Smooth and Easy Travelling for Public Transport Passengers

TURKU, Finland, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Teleste Corporation, an international technology group specialised in broadband video and data communication systems and services, has signed a frame agreement with Alstom, a leading provider of integrated transport systems, for deployment of Teleste's on-board systems onto Alstom's trains. The agreement continues the previous cooperation between Alstom and Teleste's subsidiary Teleste Information Solutions (formerly called Mitron). Under this agreement, Teleste has already received orders this year to deliver on-board systems to over 100 of Alstom's trains to the European public transport market.

"We are pleased to continue our previous cooperation with Teleste, whose technologies, operations, and delivery performance we have learnt to trust during the years. To enable attractive services and improve their punctuality and availability, we need systems and technologies which enable easy access to information and flexible updates to changing service needs", stated Laurent Bacqué, Commodity Manager, Alstom.

Teleste's deliveries to Alstom include our on-board solutions with passenger information systems (PIS), CCTV, intercommunication and public address systems as well as TFT and LED displays from Teleste's Mitron display family. Our solutions offer Alstom proven, high-quality technologies with easy adaptation to the evolving needs of transport operators and passengers.

"We are proud to continue our strong collaboration with Alstom in providing European public transport users with solutions and services for enjoyable and easy travelling. Our on-board solutions have been designed to let the passengers enjoy clear, visible and up-to-date information in every phase of their journey. We are confident that we will be able to offer Alstom just what is needed to meet the transport operators' and passengers' expectations of modern travelling", shared Pekka Vänni, Director of On-board Solutions for Teleste.

Today's public transport passengers value punctuality, flexibility and high accessibility to services and information. Successful cooperation between Teleste and Alstom will bring ease and efficiency to travelling by allowing transport operators to provide their passengers with accurate, real-time travel information, available right when the passengers need it. In addition, the operators will be able to develop and adopt new, smart services that will improve travelling and create an attractive experience that keeps the passengers coming back. For more information about our on-board solutions, please visit www.teleste.com/onboard_solutions.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to your home, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2016, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 260 million and the company employed over 1500 people. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.comand follow @telestecorpon Twitter.

