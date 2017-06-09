Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

EQS-News / 09/06/2017 / 17:55 UTC+8 *For Immediate Release* *Ch Display Opt's LCD Modules Total Sales Revenue Reached RMB 228 million in May 2017 * * * * * ** (9 June 2017, Hong Kong) - *China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited* ("Ch Display Opt" or the "Group"; HKSE stock code: 334) today announced the sales revenue of its LCD modules for May 2017. As some of the device customers adjusted their product strategies which focused on products with an aspect ratio of 18: 9, the order quantity of the Group was affected. Ch Display Opt's total sales revenue of LCD modules decreased by 14.7% year-on-year to RMB 228 million in May 2017. Sales revenue of non-laminated LCD modules dropped by 1.7% year-on-year to RMB 69 million, while sales revenue of laminated LCD modules was RMB 159 million with a year-on-year decrease of 19.4%. The Group's total sales revenue of LCD modules increased by 8.8% year-on-year to RMB 1.23 billion from January to May 2017. Sales revenue of non-laminated LCD modules surged by 48.0% year-on-year to RMB 551 million while sales revenue of laminated LCD modules was RMB 683 million with a year-on-year decrease of 10.4%. *May 2017 (Unaudited)* *(RMB *May *May *Year-on-year *Jan- *Jan- *Year-on-year Million) 2017* 2016* Change May May Change PRC GAAP* (%)* 2017* 2016* (%)* *TFT LCD *228* 268 *-14.7%* *1,23 1,134 *+8.8%* modules total 4* sales revenue* Including: *69* 70 *-1.7%* *551* 372 *+48.0%* Non-laminated Modules Laminated *159* 198 *-19.4%* *683 762 *-10.4%* Modules * -End- *About China Display Optoelectronics Technology (334.HK)* Headquartered in China, China Display Optoelectronics Technology Holdings Limited (HKSE stock code: 334) is one of the major providers of small-to-medium-sized display modules (<=10.1") in the region. Ch Display Opt engaged primarily in the research and development, manufacturing, sales and distribution of LCD modules mainly for handheld mobile devices on an ODM basis. Smartphone LCD module products of Ch Display Opt are welcomed by domestic and overseas manufacturers with sales volume ranking among the top. Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SRUAGORWGD [1] Document title: CDOT (334) - May 2017 Monthly Revenue_Press Release_Eng 09/06/2017 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Media archive at www.todayir.com 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=31cb3edcb9b989fb9f6d0dc636497bab&application_id=581879&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

