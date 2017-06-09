Pro-Trader Daily: Corporate News Blog - Southwest Airlines Reported May 2017 Results; Announced Year-to-Date Preliminary Statistics

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily takes a look at the latest corporate events and news making the headlines for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV). The Company announced on June 07, 2017, that it has reported its May 2017 and year-to-date preliminary traffic statistics. The Company reported 11.2 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in May 2017, a 3.4% increase from 10.9 billion RPMs in May 2016. On the basis of May 2017 results, the Company continues to expect its Q2 FY17 operating revenue per ASM to increase in the one to two percent range. For immediate access to our complimentary reports, including today's coverage, register for free now at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

May 2017 results

Southwest Airlines reported 11.27 million revenue passengers in May 2017, which was 3.6% higher than 10.88 million passengers in May 2016. The May 2017 enplaned passengers were 13.71 million versus 13.25 million enplaned passengers in May 2016, representing a 3.5% surge. Southwest Airlines reported 13.16 billion available seat miles in May 2017, which was 4.0% higher than the 12.65 billion available seat miles in May 2016. The Load factor for the Company was 85.4% in May 2017 which was 4% lower than the 85.8% load factor for May 2016. The average length of the haul was 997 in May 2017, which was 0.1% lower than the average length of haul in May 2016. The Company reported a total of 115,703 trips flown in May 2017, which was 3.5% higher than the 111,802 trips flown in May 2016.

Year-to-Date Results

Southwest Airlines reported 51.90 million revenue passengers carried for YTD FY17, which was 4.2% higher than 49.83 million revenue passengers carried in the same period in FY16. The Company reported a total of 62.75 million enplaned passengers for YTD, FY17, which was 3.7% higher than 60.48 million enplaned passengers for YTD results, FY16. Net revenue passenger miles for YTD FY17 were 51.80 billion miles which were 4.4% higher than 49.63 billion revenue passenger miles for YTD FY16. Southwest Airlines reported a total of 63.23 billion available seat miles for YTD, FY17, which was 4.8% higher than 60.34 billion available seat miles for YTD, FY16. The load factor for YTD, FY17 was 81.9%, which was 3% lower than the 82.2% load factor for YTD, FY16. The average length of haul for YTD FY17 was 998, which was 0.2% lower than the average haul length of 996 for YTD, FY16. The Company flew a total of 552,018 trips for YTD, FY17, which was 3.1% higher than 535,558 trips for YTD, FY16.

Southwest Airlines Growth Prospects

Southwest Airlines is a leading air carrier where it delivers customer service through its workforce of 54,000 employees, and serves more than 100 million customers annually. The Company operates a network of 101 destinations in the United States and nine additional countries with about 3,900 departures a day during peak travel session.

Recently, on June 04, 2017, the Company began service at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG). The Company is offering eight daily nonstop flights, five between CVG and MDW (Chicago Midway), and three between CVG and Baltimore/Washington International Airport.

The Company announced on January 05, 2017, that it has agreed to bring low fares and exceptional Customer service from Southwest Airlines to Cincinnati and Grand Cayman, beginning June 04, 2017. The Company plans to significantly increase its international flight schedule for South Florida to a total of eight international nonstop destinations. These trips, which began from June 04, 2017, are set to boost revenue growth and contribute towards delivering greater value to shareholders.

Last Close Stock Review

On Thursday, June 08, 2017, the stock closed the trading session at $59.16, falling 1.33% from its previous closing price of $59.96. A total volume of 5.39 million shares have exchanged hands, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 4.98 million shares. Southwest Airlines' stock price soared 4.97% in the last three months, 24.08% in the past six months, and 36.00% in the previous twelve months. Moreover, the stock surged 18.70% since the start of the year. The stock is trading at a PE ratio of 17.80 and has a dividend yield of 0.68%. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $35.74 billion.

