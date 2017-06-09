Pro-Trader Daily: Earnings Highlights and Review: MakeMyTrip Reported Better than Expected Results

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 9, 2017 / Pro-Trader Daily publishes post-earnings coverage on MakeMyTrip Ltd (NASDAQ: MMYT) following the Company's posting of its fourth quarter and fiscal 2017 financial results on May 19, 2017. India's leading online travel company reported a 36.4% growth in quarterly revenue. Our daily stock reports are accessible for free, and with those to look forward today you also will be signing up for a complimentary member's account at: http://protraderdaily.com/register/.

Earnings Reviewed

MakeMyTrip generated revenue of $120.03 million in the quarter ended March 31, 2017, an increase of 36.4% compared to revenue of $88.00 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue numbers surpassed analysts' consensus estimates of $70.78 million. MakeMyTrip generated revenue of $447.62 million for FY17, an increase of 33.2% over revenue of $336.1 million in FY16.

For Q4 FY17, MakeMyTrip' s revenue and revenue less service costs from its air ticketing business surged 48.1% to $32.9 million from $22.2 million in Q4 FY16. This increase was due to a jump in the segment's gross bookings of 43.0% driven by 42.4% surge in the number of transactions along with the consolidation of the ibibo Group. Furthermore, the Company's net revenue margin increased marginally from 7.0% in Q4 FY16 to 7.2% in Q4 FY17.

MakeMyTrip's revenue from its hotels and packages business surged 22.6% to $78.9 million in Q4 FY17 from $64.4 million in Q4 FY16. The Company's revenue less service costs increased 57.9% to $43.9 million in the reported quarter from $27.8 million in the prior year's same quarter. Gross bookings increased by 35.3% driven by 77.9% increase in the number of transactions on a y-o-y basis along with the consolidation of the ibibo Group. The segment's net revenue margin improved from 17.6% in Q4 FY16 to 20.5% in Q4 FY17, driven by increasing mix of standalone hotels bookings as a percentage of overall transactions.

For Q4 FY17, MakeMyTrip' s total revenue less service costs increased by 65.3% to $85.1 million from $51.5 million in Q4 FY16, primarily as a result of a 57.9% increase in its hotels and packages revenue less service costs, a 48.1%increase in the Company's air ticketing revenue less service costs and increase in other revenue.

MakeMyTrip reported operating loss of $75.3 million in Q4 FY17 compared to a loss of $34.5 million in Q4 FY16. Excluding the effects of the Company's employee share-based compensation costs, impairment of intangible assets, and amortization of acquisition related intangibles in Q4 FY17 and Q4 FY16, and merger and acquisitions related expenses for Q4 FY17, the Company would have recorded an operating loss of $35.8 million in Q4 FY17 compared with an operating loss of $29.3 million in Q4 FY16.

For Q4 FY17, MakeMyTrip's net loss totaled $73.10 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $49.92 million, or $1.20 per diluted share, in Q4 FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company would have recorded net loss of $33.1 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the reported quarter and net loss of $34.1 million, or $0.82 in the prior year's same quarter. The Company's results were better than Wall Street's expectations for a loss of $0.57 per diluted share.

MakeMyTrip's loss for FY17 was $110.3 million, or $2.09 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $88.5 million, or $2.12 per diluted share, in FY16. On an adjusted basis, the Company would have recorded a net loss of $99.2 million, or $1.88 in FY17, against a net loss of $58.3 million, or $1.40, for FY16.

Liquidity

As of March 31, 2017, the balance of cash and cash equivalents and term deposits on MakeMyTrip's balance sheet was $197.4 million. Additionally, on May 05, 2017, the Company raised a gross proceed of $330 million from a private placement equity transactions with certain existing and new investors.

Stock Performance

At the closing bell, on Thursday, June 08, 2017, MakeMyTrip's stock rose 1.17%, ending the trading session at $30.25. A total volume of 572.13 thousand shares were traded at the end of the day, which was higher than the 3-month average volume of 517.15 thousand shares. In the last six months and previous twelve months, shares of the Company have skyrocketed 21.49% and 98.04%, respectively. Moreover, the stock soared 36.26% since the start of the year. At Thursday's closing price, the stock's net capitalization stands at $2.81 billion.

