BONITA, CA--(Marketwired - June 09, 2017) - In a move that is sure to please Trekkies around the universe, SPYR, Inc. (OTCQB: SPYR) announced this week that it has signed a licensing agreement with CBS Consumer Products that will allow SPYR to incorporate intellectual property (IP) from various Star Trek television series in future updates to and expansions of the company's real time, true cross platform MMO game, Pocket Starships.

SPYR has been making news lately for its release of a female centric mobile game to expand its gamer audience, as well as its commitment to the esports industry. The stock has reflected these pieces of news favorably, showing a 20 percent jump this week alone from Monday's low of the day, and news of the agreement to incorporate Star Trek IP into Pocket Starship's expansions is surely more good news for SPYR investors.

Let's face it -- the Star Trek franchise remains extremely popular even decades after the show first aired on television, so this was a brilliant deal to make on SPYR's part, and a deal that should gain its flagship game, Pocket Starships, even more players. After SPYR released news of the agreement with CBS Consumer Products, the Star Trek website verified the news on its own website (www.startrek.com). Later in the day, Star Trek tweeted out the news to its more than 327,000 Twitter followers (https://twitter.com/StarTrek), and Star Trek: The Next Generation posted the news to its more than 1.5 million followers on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/StarTrekTheNextGeneration).

A quick search of the Internet yielded some interesting numbers relative to the Star Trek franchise. As of November 11, 2015, the entire Star Trek film franchise has grossed $1.24 billion at the box office domestically, $2.2 billion adjusted for inflation.

The Star Trek Beyond edition, released in 2016 has grossed a worldwide box office of $336 million, and domestic video sales of $35 million. The appropriate question isn't, "How much has it grossed?" It's "How much is it worth?" According to CNBC in 2006 -- the most current numbers we found -- Star Trek was worth, at that time, approximately $4 billion dollars.

Clearly these numbers indicate a vast audience of Star Trek fans, and combined with the growing market of mobile gaming, which is expected to cross the $130 billion threshold in the next three years, SPYR has likely created a winning combination in their partnership with CBS Consumer Products for licensing of the Star Trek intellectual property.

The Pocket Starships development team is already working on expansions of Pocket Starships to include the Star Trek IP, which SPYR expects will be released by the end of October 2017.

And according to the company, this means that in November players of Pocket Starships will be able to explore new sectors and engage in exciting battles with a certain assimilating Collective and will be able to staff their ships with their favorite Star Trek characters from the Star Trek TV series franchise (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: Voyager) through a trading card system expansion.

In yesterday's press release from SPYR, James R. Thompson, SPYR's CEO and President said, "We are very excited to announce that we have obtained a license to use Star Trek IP in Pocket Starships. Pocket Starships and Star Trek are a perfect fit, with both Pocket Starships and Star Trek celebrating a spirit of exploration and cooperation. We think that, Star Trek fans will enthusiastically embrace the new Star Trek-based content we will be adding to Pocket Starships. We are confident that with Pocket Starship's real-time, cross-platform MMO gameplay, together, CBS Consumer Products and SPYR can take Pocket Starships and Star Trek mobile games where no one has gone before."

Having recently restructured the company to focus exclusively on the mobile game development and production division, SPYR is clearly making solid business moves to increase the value of the Company. Management seems focused on their players and what is trending in the mobile gaming world, and is constantly striving to meet and exceed customer expectations.

