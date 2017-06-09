Suzuki Italy Chooses BRC LPG Systems to Expand Alternative Fuel Product Offering

CHERASCO, Italy, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Longstanding partnership provides bi-fuel LPG options to growing market

BRC Gas Equipment ("BRC"), a Westport Fuel Systems Inc. ("Westport Fuel Systems") (TSX: WPRT, Nasdaq: WPRT) company and leader in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive liquid propane gas ("LPG ")and compressed natural gas ("CNG") components and systems, announced that Suzuki Italia S.p.A. ("Suzuki Italy") has chosen the BRC LPG system to expand its bi-fuel vehicle offering. Vehicles in the program will include the Swift, Jimny, S-Cross, Celerio, Vitara Ignis and Baleno models.

BRC has worked with Suzuki Italy since 2008 developing both dedicated and bi-fuel LPG kits compatible with Suzuki Italy's entire vehicle lineup. Once approved by Suzuki Italy, LPG kits are sold and installed directly at dealerships or through BRC's official workshop network, BRC Gas Service, which includes more than 500 specialized workshops, offering a wide range of technical and commercial services. Each LPG kit includes a three-year warranty and supplementary insurance policy.

"This streamlined approach to development, distribution and installation has allowed Suzuki Italy to quickly expand their LPG product offering and gain market share in Italy," said Marco Torassa, DOEM Sales Manager of BRC. "Having sold over 5,800 dedicated LPG kits and 6,500 bi-fuel conversion kits to customers, we are excited to continue partnering with Suzuki Italy to provide technology solutions to reduce emissions and meet the growing demand for LPG vehicles."

For more information on the Suzuki Italy product offering, visit:http://www.brc.it/it/dettaglio-news.asp?id=60259

To learn more about BRC, visit:http://www.brc.it/en/

About BRC

BRC Gas Equipment is a well-established brand owned by Westport Fuel Systems Inc. with sole distributors inmore than 70 countries and an extensive network of installation centres. Based in Cherasco, Italy, BRC Gas Equipment develops, manufactures and markets components and systems for converting vehicles from petrol to LPG and compressed natural gas.

About Westport Fuel Systems

At Westport Fuel Systems, we are driving innovation to power a cleaner tomorrow. We are inventors, engineers, manufacturers and suppliers of advanced clean-burning fuel systems and components that can change the way the world moves. Our technology delivers performance, fuel efficiency and environmental benefits to address the challenges of global climate change and urban air quality. Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, we serve our customers in more than 70 countries with leading global transportation application brands. At Westport Fuel Systems, we think ahead. For more information, visithttp://www.wfsinc.com.

