Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Frederic Ors, CEO and Director of Immunovaccine, speaks on the company's solution to ending cancer.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/immunovaccine-ceo-clip/

Immunovaccine is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel, June 12-25, 2017, Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

Immunovaccine (TSX: IMV):

We believe that the key to leveraging the power of human immunity resides in the way we communicate with our immune system. Modern medicine has created access to technologically advanced targets-proteins, peptides, DNA/RNA vaccines-that can be used to encode directives to our immune system. But those commands are secondary, as our immune systems have already evolved over millions of years to precisely and powerfully recognize and respond to a wide variety of danger signals.

www.imvaccine.com

