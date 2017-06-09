Research and Markets - Global ZigBee-enabled Lighting Market Growth at CAGR of 20.65%, 2017-2021 - Key Vendors are Belkin International, Cree & OSRAM

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global ZigBee-enabled Lighting Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The analysts forecast the global zigbee-enabled lighting market to grow at a CAGR of 20.65% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global zigbee-enabled lighting market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is emergence of IoT architecture. IoT is a network where physical objects are encased in electronics, software, sensors, and network connectivity. IoT enables M2M communication to exchange information without the need of any human-to-human or human-to-computer interaction.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing membership of zigbee alliance. The rapidly growing IoT market across the globe is encouraging organizations from different industries to join the zigbee alliance that offers various global wireless standards. The zigbee alliance aids member companies to develop products that are compatible with ZigBee certified products such as ZigBee lighting.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is high upfront and maintenance cost. Though the total cost of owning a ZigBee lighting is low compared with traditional incandescent and halogen bulbs, the high initial cost acts as a hindrance for consumers. The ASP of connected smart LED bulbs is still much higher than that of incandescent, halogen, and LED bulbs. In addition, consumers need to spend money on IoT infrastructure to equip their homes with smart bulbs.



Key vendors:



Belkin International

Cree

OSRAM

Other prominent vendors:



Acuity Brands

General Electric

Hubbell Incorporated

LiFi Labs

Philips Lighting

Samsung LED

