Global $6.8 Billion Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

The Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market is Expected to Increase from $4.0 Billion in 2016 to $6.8 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.3%

The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of MRCAS, and the applications for surgical robots and computer-assisted surgery for different kinds of treatment.

The market is broken down by types of medical robotics, types of computer-assisted surgery, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are given for each major type of medical robotics, computer-assisted surgery, application and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional MRCAS market; it explains the major market drivers of the global MRCAS industry, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global MRCAS market.

The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global MRCAS industry.



Report Includes



- An overview of the global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS).

- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.

- Examination of the historical and current value of each of the product segments in specified applications and geographical markets.

- Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for MRCAS devices.

- Identification of promising new surgical procedures and products still in the development and testing stages, and the probability that they will be commercialized successfully within the next five years.

- Profiles of major players in the industry.



Key Topics Covered:



1: Introduction



2: Summary and Highlights



3: Overview



- Medical Robotics

- Evolution of Medical Robotics

- Advantages and Disadvantages

- Types of Medical Robotics

- Applications of Surgical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery

- Types of Computer-Aided Surgery



4: Global Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market



- Global Medical Robotics Market by Type

- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market by Type

- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market by Applications

- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market by Region

- Global Surgical Navigation System Market by Component Technology

- Global Intelligent Operating Room Market by Mode of Delivery

- Global Surgical Simulators and Planners Market by Type

- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Application Market by Region

- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Application Market by Type



5: Drivers and Challenges



- Growth in Laproscopic Surgery

- Growth in Cardiac Surgery



6: Supplier and Landscape Company Profiles



- 4Navitec GMBH

- Aesculap, Inc.

- Biobot Surgical Pte Ltd.

- Boulder Innovation Group, Inc.

- Brainlab AG

- CAE Healthcare

- Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.

- Hansen Medical

- Hitachi Ltd.

- Hocoma AG

- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

- Imris, Deerfield Imaging

- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.

- Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG

- Kinamed Incorporated

- Kinova Robotics

- Kirby Lester

- Maxon Motor AG

- Mazor Robotics Ltd.

- Medrobotics Corp.

- Medtech Global Ltd.

- Mentice AB

- Omni Life Science, Inc.

- Panasonic Corporation

- Schaerer Medical Usa, Inc.

- Siemens AG

- Simbionix Ltd.

- Simquest

- Simsurgery AS

- Smith & Nephew Plc

- Sonowand AS

- Stryker Corporation

- Surgical Science Sweden AB

- Swisslog Holding AG

- Think Surgical, Inc.

- Titan Medical Inc.

- Touch Bionics

- Virtamed AG

- Voxel-Man

- Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.



