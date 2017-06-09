Global $6.8 Billion Medical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market, 2021 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery: The Global Market" report to their offering.
The Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-Assisted Surgery Market is Expected to Increase from $4.0 Billion in 2016 to $6.8 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.3%
The scope of this report is broad and covers different types of MRCAS, and the applications for surgical robots and computer-assisted surgery for different kinds of treatment.
The market is broken down by types of medical robotics, types of computer-assisted surgery, applications and regional markets. Revenue forecasts from 2016 to 2021 are given for each major type of medical robotics, computer-assisted surgery, application and regional market, and the estimated values are derived from the manufacturers' total revenues.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players across each of the regional MRCAS market; it explains the major market drivers of the global MRCAS industry, current trends within the industry, major applications and the regional dynamics of the global MRCAS market.
The report concludes with a special focus on the vendor landscape, which includes detailed profiles of the major vendors in the global MRCAS industry.
Report Includes
- An overview of the global market for medical robotics and computer-assisted surgery (MRCAS).
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015 and 2016, and projections of CAGRs through 2021.
- Examination of the historical and current value of each of the product segments in specified applications and geographical markets.
- Evaluation of the impact of demographic, economic, and other factors that will drive future demand for MRCAS devices.
- Identification of promising new surgical procedures and products still in the development and testing stages, and the probability that they will be commercialized successfully within the next five years.
- Profiles of major players in the industry.
Key Topics Covered:
1: Introduction
2: Summary and Highlights
3: Overview
- Medical Robotics
- Evolution of Medical Robotics
- Advantages and Disadvantages
- Types of Medical Robotics
- Applications of Surgical Robotics and Computer Assisted Surgery
- Types of Computer-Aided Surgery
4: Global Medical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market
- Global Medical Robotics Market by Type
- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market by Type
- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market by Applications
- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market by Region
- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Market by Region
- Global Surgical Navigation System Market by Component Technology
- Global Intelligent Operating Room Market by Mode of Delivery
- Global Surgical Simulators and Planners Market by Type
- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Application Market by Region
- Global Surgical Robotics and Computer-assisted Surgery Application Market by Type
5: Drivers and Challenges
- Growth in Laproscopic Surgery
- Growth in Cardiac Surgery
6: Supplier and Landscape Company Profiles
- 4Navitec GMBH
- Aesculap, Inc.
- Biobot Surgical Pte Ltd.
- Boulder Innovation Group, Inc.
- Brainlab AG
- CAE Healthcare
- Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc.
- Hansen Medical
- Hitachi Ltd.
- Hocoma AG
- Honda Motor Co., Ltd.
- Imris, Deerfield Imaging
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc.
- Karl Storz Gmbh & Co. KG
- Kinamed Incorporated
- Kinova Robotics
- Kirby Lester
- Maxon Motor AG
- Mazor Robotics Ltd.
- Medrobotics Corp.
- Medtech Global Ltd.
- Mentice AB
- Omni Life Science, Inc.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Schaerer Medical Usa, Inc.
- Siemens AG
- Simbionix Ltd.
- Simquest
- Simsurgery AS
- Smith & Nephew Plc
- Sonowand AS
- Stryker Corporation
- Surgical Science Sweden AB
- Swisslog Holding AG
- Think Surgical, Inc.
- Titan Medical Inc.
- Touch Bionics
- Virtamed AG
- Voxel-Man
- Zimmer Biomet Holding, Inc.
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xz8tv4/medical_robotics
