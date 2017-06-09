2017 China-UK Film and TV Conference Launched in the UK

LONDON, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Propeller TV co-organises conference to bring 'China to the UK'

The '2017 China-UK Film and TV Conference' was successfully launched on Tuesday 6th June in London, UK. China and UK government representatives and major film and TV industry company directors attended the event to deliver speeches on how China and UK can build partnerships to promote cultural exchange. The conference served as a co-production platform for Beijing production companies to promote, exchange and share knowledge on Chinese film, TV and publishing industries. The conference was an opportunity to offer further cooperation on co-productions, development and protection of intellectual property, and talent sourcing between China and UK film and TV industries.

Major attendees include Li Wei, Director of the Party Committee of Beijing Municipal People's Congress; Liu Xiaoming, the Ambassador of the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the U.K.; Pan Xinchun, Chinese Consulate-General in Edinburgh; Michael Charlton, Managing Director & Chief Investment Officer at Department of International Trade (DIT); Frank Ross, Lord Provost of Edinburgh; and Lord Provost of South Ayrshire, Helen Moonie were amongst over 200 attendees.

This conference opened with a screening of the best 22 works of Chinese films, TV series and documentaries selected by Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Radio, Film and Television. These award winning Chinese films, TV dramas, documentaries and animations that are participating in this year's exhibition will be broadcasted in the UK on Propeller TV (Sky 189) over the next three months.

This year the first part of the conference was brought to Edinburgh, where major government representatives delivered key speeches and a group of productions companies including Beijing Hairun Pictures, Co., Ltd., Perfect World Pictures, Beijing Jetson Technology, Ciwen Media Co., Ltd., Xiron Books Company Ltd., HS Entertainment Group, Wink Media gave presentations and conducted discussions with Scottish film and TV industry companies and organizations.

The second part of the event took place in London. A further roundtable discussion on China-UK co-productions was held by Chinese and British production companies. Representatives had open discussions on film and TV co-productions, protection of intellectual property and creative film and TV talents. The roundtable event was opened by the UK release of Perfect Pictures' film Let's Get Married followed by several high-rank speeches by officials on stage.

Director Li started his speech by expressing his heartfelt condolences to families of the victims of the recent London Bridge attack. He hoped Chinese and British films and TV companies can use pictures to promote world peace and mutual understanding. He said Beijing was the national center of politics, culture, international exchange and technological break-through, and therefore paid much attention to cultural exchange with overseas cities. With over 6,000 registered radio broadcasting and television companies in Beijing and 123 registered information networks, Beijing has no doubt become the center of creation, production and distribution in China.

According to Ambassador Liu, "China-UK relationship is now at its best time in history, as evidenced by the ever-vibrant cooperation in all fields. The creative industries, the film and TV industry in particular, are fast becoming a new growth point in China-UK cooperation. This China-UK Film and TV Conference is one of the best examples."

To further explore the possibilities of cooperation, Ambassador Liu suggested firstly, we should seize the historic opportunities in the "Golden Era" and the Belt and Road Initiative. Secondly, improve the mechanisms of cooperation and build new platforms. Thirdly, Chinese and UK film and TV cooperation should match up strengths to achieve win-win results.

This year's Conference is hosted by the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television and co-organized by XiKing Culture and Media (Beijing) Co., Ltd and Propeller TV. This year's conference builds on the success of the previous edition in 2015. According to Yang Shuo, Director-General of the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television. Compared to the last event, there were an increase of delegates attended from governments and companies, exercising with their expertise on how to work together to create propelling film and V prosperity in both China and the UK.

Michael Charlton added: "The combination of storytelling capability, creative talent and technological excellence makes the UK a great place to make productions, for both film and TV, and to do business. I hope this visit will help to develop new projects and build on the success I have already described today." 2017 promises to be the biggest and most exciting year yet for Chinese film & TV, underlining the conference growing a reputation as a key event in UK's cultural calendar.

Mr Charlton believed that the both countries have thriving film and TV industries and are highly expected to witness further cooperative projects in the future.

