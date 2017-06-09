Technavio's research analysts have recently completed numerous reports analyzing the latest market opportunities, trends, and developments in the global food and beverage industry. Per Technavio's recent market findings, the F&B sector changes rapidly according to the consumer preferences and consists of several local and multinational vendors.

Key Highlights from Technavio

Global Packaged Dips Market 2017-2021

The rise in the sales of appetizers like French fries, has been a growing trend over last few years, and consumers often look out for dips to turn plain appetizers into interesting and satisfying fare by adding flavors.

In addition, packaged dips are getting more space in grocery retail stores. This factor is also encouraging many consumers to buy these products. A large number of private labels of packaged dips are also being stocked in retail stores.

Global Commercial Beverage Granita Machine Market 2017-2021

The high profit margins offered by granitas will create a demand for commercial granita machines. On an average, end-users can obtain a profit margin of around 60% through the sales of granitas.

Vendors of commercial granita machines have started providing customized solutions such as mechanical timer, customized panel, and safety-smart devices.

The growth of the global commercial granita machines market is directly influenced by the increasing consumption of non-carbonated beverages, especially juices.

Global Organic Chocolate Market 2017-2021

Owing to an increase in health concerns, the demand for organic products is rising. Today, most consumers are keen on reading and searching for food safety and ingredient-related information on product labels.

Sea salt, peanut butter, and cinnamon were the three growing flavors in the global organic chocolate market in 2016.

in 2016. Organic dark chocolate contains flavonoids, which are compounds that play the role of antioxidants. Flavonoids are useful in protecting cells from harmful molecules known as free radicals.

