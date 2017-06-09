Global $3.3 Billion Barrier Resins Market, 2025 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The Global Barrier Resins Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.30 billion by 2025.

The Global Barrier Resins Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 6.7% over the next decade to reach approximately $3.30 billion by 2025.

This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2014, 2015 revenue estimations are presented for 2016 and forecasts from 2017 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

Report Highlights:

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Outline



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview



Increasing Consumer Awareness Regarding Food Safety

Growing Demand for Innovative Products

Recent Technological Developments in Barrier Resins

Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

4 Barrier Resins Market, By Type



Synthetic Barrier Resins

Bio-Based Barrier Resins

5 Barrier Resins Market, By Application



Pharmaceutical & Medical

Industrial

Agriculture

Cosmetics

Food & Beverage

6 Barrier Resins Market, By Geography



7 Key Player Activities



8 Leading Companies



Zhejiang Juhua

Valspar Corporation

The Nippon Synthetic Chemical Industry

The Dow Chemical Company

Teijin Limited

Solvay

NOVA Chemicals Corporation

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Kureha Corporation

Kuraray

Invista

Ineos Group

Honeywell International

EVAL Europe N.V

E.I. Dupont De Nemours and Company

and Company Chang Chun Petrochemical Co., Ltd

Asahi Kasei

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/ml25fw/global_barrier





