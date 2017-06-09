TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/09/17 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) ("Barrick") today reported that it has completed the sale of 25 percent of the Cerro Casale project in Chile to Goldcorp Inc. ("Goldcorp") as announced on March 28. Barrick and Goldcorp have also completed the formation of a new 50/50 joint venture to manage the project.

Following the completion of Goldcorp's acquisition of Exeter Resource Corporation, the Joint Venture will control more than 20,000 hectares of land in the Maricunga District, including the Caspiche and Cerro Casale deposits.

Barrick's financial advisor was Credit Suisse Securities (Canada), Inc. Davies Ward Phillips & Vineberg LLP acted as legal counsel to Barrick.

