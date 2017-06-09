Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Ross Orr, President of BacTech Environmental explains the company's patented technology used for reclaiming tailings and mining waste materials.

If you cannot view the video above, please visit:

http://www.b-tv.com/bactech-environmental-ceo-clip/

BacTech Environmental is being featured on CBC's Documentary Channel Monday through Friday, throughout the day and evenings.

BacTech Environmental (CSE: BAC):

BacTech is a pioneering, environmental technology company that has developed and commercialized a proprietary technology to remediate highly toxic tailing areas resulting from abandoned mining operations. In addition, the Company recently added processing of arsenopyrite ores produced by artisanal miners in South America to its' slate of offerings. http://www.bactechgreen.com/s/Home.asp

