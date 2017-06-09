Saint John, New Brunswick--(Newsfile Corp. - June 9, 2017) - Stompy Bot Corporation (CSE: BOT) and its partner Dream Pod 9, Inc. announce the renewal for another five (5) years of the license to commercialize Heavy Gear between the two companies. The terms of the agreement remain the same for the license renewal period.

Further, Stompy Bot will announce a series of eSports tournaments and events with a number of eSports partners as a major part of a marketing ramp up strategy.

Vince McMullin, CEO, Stompy Bot said: "Since arriving on Steam Early Access, the development team has been paving the way towards eSports based marketing by integrating early adopters' feedback through a series of key updates. We now have the support of our community of players as well as our games industry partners and are poised to capitalize on the expanding eSports market. This represent a major opportunity to Heavy Gear Assault (HGA). ESports will play a pivotal part in our expansion, commercialization, and revenue strategies for HGA."



Robert Dubois, President, Dream Pod 9, Inc. said: "The Heavy Gear franchise is a rich and deep storied universe. We at Dream Pod 9 are very pleased by how Stompy Bot's team has captured the gritty-competitive essence of the universe's Arena sport: Gear Dueling. Stompy Bot has worked hard to bring the Heavy Gear universe to a whole new generation of video gamers. Through the technological achievements of Heavy Gear Assault - we now have Heavy Gear on a modern graphics engine with the potential to captivate eSports audiences worldwide."

About Stompy Bot

Stompy Bot is an independent game publisher and developer with its design studio located in Saint-John, New Brunswick, Canada, and is currently producing the next PC based AAA video game in the award winning Heavy Gear franchise. Of the three projects the company has under development, Heavy Gear Assault will be the first to be commercialized. Stompy Bot is the exclusive Heavy Gear digital games license holder.

About Heavy Gear Assault

Gears, Guts, Glory - Heavy Gear® Assault puts your play style to the test in various Gear platforms including sniper, brawler, electronics, and recon. You are a pilot on the distant planet of Terra Nova, pushing the boundaries of your personal war machine, in an all-out corporate sponsored warfare, seeking fame and glory while destroying your opponent. Enjoy unparalleled customization, beautiful environments, innovative eSports integration, and a dynamic combat system.

Heavy Gear® Assault's development will continue to follow a modular release strategy while in Early Access on Steam. Heavy Gear® Assault is being developed with Epic Game's bleeding edge Unreal Engine 4 game engine. In doing this, the development team has developed proprietary technologies that can be reused for future titles using Unreal Engine 4. HGA will receive additional features and content to be released regularly throughout 2017. The title is currently available on Steam as an Early Access title.

About Dream Pod 9

Founded in 1993, Dream Pod 9 is a Canadian-based international tabletop and miniatures wargaming company and the world-wide rights holder and creator of the Heavy Gear Franchise. Heavy Gear has had two successful computer games published by Activision and a televised animated mini-series by Sony Home Entertainment. Heavy Gear Assault is the third computer game of the franchise.

