Deploying overseas and taking the lead, LONGi successfully selected into the first round of "China's Global Top Runner in Renewable Energy"

SHANGHAI, June 11, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 6, 2017, the 9th China International New Energy Expo & Energy Storage and Multi-energy Complementarity Summit Forum (CNEE) kicked off at China International Exhibition Center in Beijing. LONGi Green Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as "LONGi") stood out from many competitors to grab the "China's Leading Global Supplier in Renewable Energy 2017" award, and successfully entered the list of "China's Global Top Runner in Renewable Energy 2017", becoming one of the first such international top-runners.

With a strong overseas market presence gained through "trade+investment", a number of world-class core technologies and other advantages, LONGi as a top runner in the global mono market was highly recognized by the expert panel and selected into the first list of "China's Global Top Runner in Renewable Energy" with flying colors.

"Rooted in China, serve the world" has always been LONGi's strategy. Riding along the "Belt and Road" initiative, LONGi ushers in more international opportunities. In the process of going abroad, LONGi has been seeking international cooperation in capacity, research and development and other aspects while striving to promote manufacturing and talent localization. It has been focusing on the solar energy planning cooperation projects in key countries in the Asia-Pacific region to promote the development of new solar energy markets and achieve market globalization.

In the international market, LONGi has made vigorous efforts to set up branches in many countries including the United States, Japan, Ireland and Germany, and invest in countries along the "Belt and Road" including India and Malaysia. In order to improve overseas capacity quickly, the Malaysian project has started production gradually. The 500MW cell and module project is also progressing smoothly in India, effectively ensuring the company's stable supply of mono products in the overseas market.

At present, LONGi is committed to mono c-Si wafer manufacturing, mono c-Si cell and module manufacturing, and photovoltaic power station solution to maximize the value of mono products, lower the LCOE, and accelerate progress towards grid parity globally.