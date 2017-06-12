SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 06/11/17 -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions Asia (BSA), an integral value provider with customer-centric solutions has been awarded a contract of $405,000 to provide business process automation for an established fragrance and cosmetics distributor's invoice processing needs.

The key challenge faced by the distributor was the time-consuming manual workflow its employees underwent to get invoices approved, leading to prolonged lead time in the procurement of business deals. Requiring significant manpower for approval and accuracy in filing, storing and retrieval, the manually-processed invoices also generated a high print quantity, and were prone to clerical errors.

The Accounts Payable Solution, interfaced with SAP ERP helps transform the distributor's current processes to be more agile, efficient and cost effective. It reduces manual processing, facilitates ease of sharing across departments, and allows storage and archival of documents through the automated workflow and digitisation. Audit trail and control are also in place to provide visibility of the entire process. Users can also approve invoices on the go through their mobile devices.

"With the expertise in advanced document management solutions and IT services, Konica Minolta continues to create value in the advent of technology advances in this IOT era for our customers today. By aligning and developing solutions from a customer's perspective, we help organisations make the seamless shift into the digital smart workplace, enabling enhanced optimisation and productivity in their operational processes," said Mr Jonathan Yeo, General Manager for Konica Minolta BSA.

