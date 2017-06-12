Thermo Fisher Scientific Ushers in New Era of Clinical Mass Spectrometry with World's First Fully Integrated Laboratory Analyzer

Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer Introduced at EuroMedLab 2017

ATHENS, Greece, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- EuroMedLab - Thermo Fisher Scientific has introduced the Thermo Scientific Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer at EuroMedLab, bringing together the ease of use of clinical analyzers with the selectivity and sensitivity of liquid chromatography-tandem mass spectrometry (LC-MS/MS).

The fully automated analyzer is designed for use in a variety of settings, including hospital laboratories, and to provide results for a range of clinical tests. The Cascadion clinical analyzer will be available for demonstrations during EuroMedLab 2017, taking place June 11-15, in Athens, Greece. The Cascadion will be commercially available in Europe, followed by the U.S., once regulatory approvals have been received.

"Thermo Fisher is uniquely positioned to deliver an automated clinical analyzer that builds on our leading mass spectrometry platform," said Alan Sachs, chief scientific officer at Thermo Fisher Scientific. "It's designed to provide clinical laboratories with a solution that is both efficient and effective in providing results for some of the most sought after clinical tests. Cascadion has the potential to set new standards in the detection and measurement of specialty small molecule assays in the clinical lab."

The Cascadion system was completely designed and built using Thermo Fisher products and technologies.Featuring turnkey operation, it is designed to be used by laboratory staff with no specialized knowledge required.

For more information about the Cascadion SM Clinical Analyzer or other Thermo Fisher solutions for the clinical diagnostic laboratory, visit www.thermofisher.com/Cascadion.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with revenues of$18 billionand more than 55,000 employees globally. Our mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We help our customers accelerate life sciences research, solve complex analytical challenges, improve patient diagnostics and increase laboratory productivity. Through our premier brands - Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific and Unity Lab Services - we offer an unmatched combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and comprehensive support. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com.

Media Contact Information:

Charlotte McCormack

Phone: 1+ 508-207-3696

E-mail: charlotte.mccormack@thermofisher.com

Website: www.thermofisher.com

or

Investor Contact Information:

Ken Apicerno

Phone: 781-622-1294

E-mail: ken.apicerno@thermofisher.com

Logo - http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/490215/Thermo_Fisher_Scientific_Logo.jpg