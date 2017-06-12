Vilnius, Lithuania, 2017-06-12 09:05 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Baltic kindly invites you to its traditional event CEO Meets Investor, which is going to take place on June 14 (Wednesday) at 13:00 - 16:00 (EET) at Business center k29 conference hall (1st floor, Konstitucijos ave. 29, Vilnius).



Agenda



12.30-13.00 Arrival of participants (welcome coffee)



13.00-13.25 East West Agro AB Gediminas Kvietkauskas, CEO Aurelijus Rimkus, Member of the Board



13.25-13.50 HansaMatrix AS Ilmars Osmanis, CEO



13.50-14.15 Baltic Horizon Fund / Northern Horizon Capital AS Tarmo Karotam, Baltic Horizon Fund Manager



14.15-14.40 INVL Baltic Real Estate Vytautas Bakšinskas, Real Estate Fund Manager



14.40-15.05 Litgrid AB Daivis Virbickas, CEO



15.05-15.30 Utenos trikotažas AB Algirdas Šabunas, CEO



15:30-15:55 Šiauliu bankas AB Vytautas Sinius, CEO



Moderator of the event is Vytautas Plunksnis, Chairman of the Board of Investors Association in Lithuania.



The event is aimed at introducing currently and potentially listed companies to investors, providing them with an opportunity to meet CEOs of various companies, ask questions and hear first-hand information. The event is designed for active and potential investors who are interested in investing in securities, for financial analysts, finance brokers, investment fund managers, market participants, journalists and other stakeholders.



Registration at vilnius@nasdaq.com or by phone at +370 5 253 14 00. Please respond by 12th June 2017.



Participation is free of charge.