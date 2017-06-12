Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Europe Smart Glass Market Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Europe Smart Glass market is estimated to attain a CAGR of 14.16%, to reach US$2.011 billion in 2022, increasing from US$0.908 billion in 2016

Smart Glasses are special types of glasses which change themselves from transparent to opaque upon the creation of any disturbance. Europe region is projected to be the biggest market for smart glass throughout the forecast period. Due to the growing awareness about the energy consumption, the sustainable constructions are increasing continuously with the support of the governments. The government policies are also encouraging sustainable constructions which use smart glass, for reducing the energy consumption. The European smart glass market is estimated to dominate all other regions during the forecast period.

This research study examines the Europe smart glass market by technology, application, and geography. Major drivers, restraints, and opportunities have been explained to provide an exhaustive picture of the market. Furthermore, the current market trends related to the demand, supply, and sales, in addition to the recent developments, have been provided in this report. The report also analyses key players in the Europe smart glass market. The report provides comprehensive forecast up to the period 2022 for various key segments, with 2016 as base year.

The analysis presents in-depth information regarding the development, trends, and industry policies and regulations implemented in each of the geographical segments. Moreover, the research study analyses the overall regulatory framework of Europe smart glass market, offering stakeholders a better understanding of the key factors affecting the overall market environment.

Key industry player profiles as part of this section are Saint-Gobain, Smart Glass International, and AGC Glass Europe along with several other players.

Segments covered under the Europe smart glass market report are as below:

Technology

Thermochromic Glass

Suspended Particle Device (SPD) Glass

Electrochromic Glass

Liquid Crystal Glass

Photochromic Glass

Others

Applications

Automotive

Power Generation

Consumer Electronics

Transportation

Architecture and Construction

Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Europe Smart Glass Market Forecast by Technology (US$ billion)

6. Europe Smart Glass Market Forecast by Applications (US$ billion)

7. Europe Smart Glass Market Forecast by Country (US$ billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

Saint-Gobain

Smartglass International Limited

DuPont

AGC Glass Europe

Clayton Glass Ltd

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jz2pgq/europe_smart

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170612005474/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Glass