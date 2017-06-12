Tallinn, Estonia, 2017-06-12 12:10 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



On 12.06.2017 the supervisory board of AS Ekspress Meedia recalled the head of the management board Tõnu Väät from the management board. The recall is based on resignation letter submitted by Tõnu Väät. The new head of the management board of AS Ekspress Meedia will be Andre Veskimeister, the board member of AS Ekspress Grupp, who will also continue as a member of the management board of AS Ekspress Grupp.



Additional information: Mari-Liis Rüütsalu Chairman of the Management Board GSM: +372 512 2591 e-mail: mariliis.ryytsalu@egrupp.ee