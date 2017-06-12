VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Goldstrike Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: GSR)(OTC PINK: APRAF)(FRANKFURT: KCG1) is pleased to announce that it has, in conjunction with its new strategic partner, a Canadian subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE: NEM), commenced the most comprehensive exploration program to date on the Plateau property, situated in Central Yukon, 130 kilometres southeast of Mayo.

The program has been initiated with a close-spaced helicopter geophysical survey covering the entire approx. 571 square kilometre Plateau property, utilizing Newmont's proprietary system. The results of that survey will be augmented with high resolution Radarsat-2 "bare-rock" surface mapping and half meter resolution satellite imagery to facilitate interpretation of the structural geology of the 50 kilometre long, district scale, gold mineralized corridor defined to date.

Goldstrike and Newmont have also commenced a program on large untested portions of the property using Newmont's proprietary reconnaissance geochemistry (BLEG) technique. These technologies and methodologies have been refined through use on a multitude of properties around the globe and come with a proven track record of success that will greatly enhance Goldstrike's ability to discover additional gold mineralization on the Plateau property.

Two float-plane accessible camps, complete with docks, will host the Newmont and Goldstrike technical teams and drilling crews that will carry out follow-up surveys and diamond drilling at Goldstack as well as other newly discovered areas containing high grade gold mineralized quartz veining and breccia systems such as "Big-Bang" and "Bonanza". These and several other new gold showings were discovered in 2016, expanding the known extent of the district scale gold mineralized corridor from 25 kilometres to 50 kilometres. Ground geophysical and geochemical surveys will also be executed to further define the extent of gold mineralization on multiple zones within this corridor in preparation for the largest drill campaign to date.

ABOUT GOLDSTRIKE

Goldstrike is a well-funded exploration company with a focus on two projects in Yukon. It recently entered into a strategic alliance with a Canadian subsidiary of Newmont Mining Corporation to carry out a comprehensive, multi-year exploration program on its Plateau property, and with funding from Newmont and a Yukon YMEP grant added to proceeds from prior financings and the exercise of warrants, Goldstrike has the funding required to carry out a comprehensive 2017 program on its Lucky Strike property and its two newly staked properties in the White Gold District. The Fraser Institute currently ranks Yukon as the No. 1 jurisdiction in the world for mineral potential.

The Plateau property covers approx. 571 square kilometres (5,700 hectares) in the Mayo Mining District and contains a district scale gold-mineralized system known as the Yellow Giant Trend. It is 100% owned by Goldstrike subject to a 3% NSR, of which one-third (1%) may be purchased for C$1,500,000 until March 22, 2020.

The Lucky Strike property is located in the White Gold District, 30 kilometres northwest of Goldcorp's Coffee Creek gold deposit and 10 to 15 kilometres east of Kinross' Golden Saddle gold deposit. Goldstrike owns a 100% interest in the Lucky Strike, BRC, Kings Ransom and Goldsource properties free and clear of all encumbrances, including royalties. Goldstrike's Yukon land holdings, including those in the White Gold District, now total 4,704 claims covering over 1,000 square kilometres.

Goldstrike is committed to transparency and the promotion of health, safety, environmental and community interests, which are integral to the conduct of its business. The Company supports the rights of workers and the communities in which it operates. It respects the traditional rights and culture of the First Nations and their concern for the environment and preservation of their cultural heritage. The Company is committed to building relationships based on honesty, openness, mutual trust and involvement, and to working with local communities to develop relationships that focus on creating value for everyone. WORKING TOGETHER, WE SUCCEED.

To see additional information and maps of the Plateau Property and the new White Gold District assets, the Kings Ransom and Goldsource properties, please visit www.goldstrikeresources.com

James Moors, P. Geo., Chief Geologist, is a qualified person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101, for Goldstrike's Yukon exploration projects and supervised the preparation of, and has reviewed and approved, the technical information in this release.

For new information from the Company's programs, please visit Goldstrike's website at GoldstrikeResources.com.

