The panels delivered following the largest single order that the Chinese PV manufacturer ever closed in India are now operational at the 455 MW solar plant.

The panels supplied by Chinese PV behemoth Trina Solar for a 455 MW solar power plant in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh have been put into operation.

Commissioned on March 29, 2017, the plant was developed by SB Energy, a joint venture between Japanese telecoms giant SoftBank Group, New Delhi-based conglomerate Bharti Enterprises and Taiwanese contract ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...