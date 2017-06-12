CARDSTON, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- American Creek Resources Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: AMK) ("American Creek") is pleased to report that JV partner and operator Tudor Gold Corp. ("Tudor") has announced their 2017 drilling plans and confirmed that they intend to define a gold resource this summer at the Treaty Creek Project located in BC's "Golden Triangle" immediately north of, and in the same hydrothermal system as, Seabridge Gold's KSM project and Pretivm's Brucejack project.

Tudor, in Friday's news release, confirmed the main goals for the 2017 Treaty Creek program as outlined in their previous April 4, 2017 news release and stated the following:

"Two of the primary goals of the 2017 exploration program on the Treaty Creek claims are to develop a primary resource estimate on the Copper Belle zone and to determine how much further drilling is required to develop a preliminary resource estimate on the GR2 zone.

James McCrea, PGeo, has been retained to prepare the resource estimates on the Copper Belle and GR2 zones. Mr. McCrea has a wealth of experience as a geologist and resource specialist, including the preparation of resource estimates for other publicly traded companies operating in the Golden Triangle near Stewart, B.C. Mr. McCrea will supervise a drilling plan aimed at carrying out sufficient infill and stepout drilling in the Copper Belle zone to permit a resource estimate based on a 50-metre-by-50-metre drill hole spacing over a surface area of 500 metres by 300 metres. It is anticipated that all holes will be drilled to a minimum depth of 300 metres. Holes showing continuing mineralization may be drilled deeper, and, as warranted, drill casings will be left in place to facilitate further exploration. Additionally, cut channel trenching will be employed in areas where mineralization crops out on surface.

As also detailed in the press release of April 4, 2017, the 2017 drill results will be used to further interpret and validate the results of the magnetotellurics (MT) survey carried out in 2016. Through that process, the results of the MT survey will become even more useful in guiding further exploration toward expanding mineral resource estimates.

Raul Sanabria, PGeo, has designed a drilling plan for the GR2 zone which will focus on delineating the high-grade gold zone found in hole GR2-09-07 and extending the known mineralized zone along strike for 500 metres and downdip for another 500 metres.

More Core Diamond Drilling Services of Stewart, B.C., will carry out all the diamond drilling in 2017. More Core has extensive experience drilling on the Treaty Creek claims for both Tudor Gold and prior rights holders. More Core will dedicate two drill rigs to the Treaty Creek project, with drilling to commence as soon as the snowpack has melted enough to ensure safe, logistically feasible operations."

Darren Blaney, President and CEO of American Creek stated: "We are very pleased and excited to see the Treaty Creek Project take a major step forward this summer with Tudor beginning work on developing resource estimates for both the Copper Belle and GR2 gold zones. In addition, with the 2016 MT survey indicating that mineralized zones extend towards Seabridge's Iron Cap zone (located within 1 km of the Treaty Creek claim boundary), we will be closely watching the outcome of Seabridge's significant 2017 drill program planned for the Deep Iron Cap zone as they follow up on their spectacular drill hole IC-16-62 from last summer."

The Treaty Creek Project is a joint venture between Tudor, Teuton Resources Corp., and American Creek. Tudor is the operator and holds a 60% interest with both American Creek and Teuton each holding respective 20% carried interests in the property (fully carried until a production notice is given).

About American Creek

American Creek holds a strong portfolio of gold and silver properties in British Columbia. The portfolio includes three "Golden Triangle" gold/silver properties; the Treaty Creek and Electrum joint ventures with Walter Storm/Tudor as well as the recently acquired 100% owned past producing Dunwell Mine. Other properties held throughout BC include the Gold Hill, Austruck-Bonanza, Ample Goldmax, Silver Side, Red Tusk and Glitter King.

Information relating to the Corporation is available on its website at www.americancreek.com.

