

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CBS Corp. (CBS.A, CBS) and Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) announced a multi-year deal that renews station affiliation agreements for four of its owned or operated stations, including KUTV in Salt Lake City, Utah; KEYE in Austin, Texas; WSBT in South Bend, Ind.; and WGFL in Gainesville, Fla. The four renewed markets serve more than two million households.



The new deal also includes the renewal of participation in CBS All Access, the CBS Television Network's subscription video on demand and live-streaming service, plus a commitment to distribution of Sinclair's CBS affiliates via the new YouTubeTV live television service in markets where the offering is available.



In addition, the companies agreed to assign Tribune's CBS affiliation agreements to Sinclair upon planned closing of the merger.



