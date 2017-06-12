sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 12.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

86,95 Euro		+1,40
+1,64 %
WKN: A1C6JV ISIN: DK0060252690 Ticker-Symbol: 3P7 
Aktie:
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
PANDORA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANDORA A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
85,77
86,53
17:57
86,26
86,61
17:57
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
PANDORA A/S
PANDORA A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
PANDORA A/S86,95+1,64 %