PHOENIX, AZ--(Marketwired - June 12, 2017) - International Technical Coatings (ITC) expands its quality control process to increase performance and reduce waste in its manufacturing plants in Phoenix and Columbus, Ohio. With a focus on improvements across its entire manufacturing process, ITC has retained jobs, eliminated unnecessary procedures and made the opinions and experience of their associates the central benchmark in this successful process. As a result, the company decreased manpower from three 8-hour shifts, M-F to two 10-hour shifts, M-Th, increased productivity by almost ten percent, and eliminated waste by 0.7 percent.

"In June 2015, ITC hired Cynthia Iwasaki, corporate quality assurance manager, to help us further understand where processes could be streamlined or improved to reduce scrap, empower the workforce and facilitate continuous improvements," said Faruk Gole, president and CEO of ITC. "With the direction of Mrs. Iwasaki and feedback from associates, ITC's recently implemented quality program is structured, yet flexible to support evolving industry demands while adhering to recognized industry standards."

Gole continued, "The key our program is to involve workforce feedback at each stage of development and implementation, which has resulted in an evolving positive culture change without the resistance that usually accompanies change in management programs. ITC has updated documentation and organized work stations, and has taken the time to ask associates what they like and what they don't."

In implementing this workforce empowerment concept, the changes have given associates a new sense of confidence in their work and pride in their work spaces. This program is working because the changes are not dictated; rather they are a collaborative effort.

ABOUT INTERNATIONAL TECHNICAL COATINGS ("ITC")

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, International Technical Coatings (www.itcmfg.com) is the premier manufacturer of wire mesh products for the material handling and storage products industries. As one of the largest wire and steel fabricators in the United States, ITC manufactures a wide range of wire product including heavy and light duty wire mesh decking, dividers and flue spacers, gridwall/slatwall, POP displays, industrial and specialty drawn wire, custom wire and steel products, mine mesh, re-enforcing mesh, security fencing and roll formed products. In addition, ITC offers value-added services such as product design and engineering to meet the needs of distributors, mass merchants, retailers, archive storage providers, OEM's and third-party logistics providers.

