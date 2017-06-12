MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Earth Alive Clean Technologies Inc. (CSE: EAC)(CSE: EAC.CN)(CNSX: EAC) ("Earth Alive" or the "Company"), a leading Canadian Clean-Tech company, developer and manufacturer of state-of-the-art microbial technology-based products for sustainable agriculture and mining, is pleased to announce that a full scale test of its EA1™ dust suppressant technology was commissioned by Kinross Gold Corporation (TSX: K)(NYSE: KGC) for its Paracatu Mine site, also referred to as the Morro do Ouro Mine, located in Brazil's Minas Gerais region.

Dust control is a major issue in the mining industry due to the adverse effects of dust on the environment, its impact on the health and safety of workers, as well neighboring communities. Airborne dust also has serious negative economic and productivity consequences on industrial operations. EA1™ is a 100% organic and biodegradable dust control product that uses the latest advances in microbial technology to prevent haul road dust from becoming airborne.

Kinross' test order, received by Brenntag Quimica Ltda., Earth Alive's distribution partner for EA1™ in Brazil, is the first one to be performed in the country. Testing was initiated on June 10, 2017 at Kinross' Paracatu open-pit goldmine.

Marcelo Soutullo, VP Global Operation for Dust Control at Earth Alive, stated, "We are very pleased to be working with Kinross. Having such an important Canadian-based senior gold producer is a direct reflection of the widespread interest we are now witnessing for our environmentally sustainable dust control program for mining."

Kinross is committed to minimizing its environmental footprint and the company's Sustainability Program continuously strives to meet, and where possible exceed, regulatory requirements by developing sustainable programs and evaluating every stage of a mine life cycle to minimize adverse impacts and promote opportunities. Controlling dust emissions in an environmentally sustainable way, and reducing the use of chemicals and water on an industrial scale is consistent with Kinross Sustainability Processes.

About Kinross Gold Corporation:

Kinross is a Canadian-based senior gold mining company founded in 1993 and headquartered in Toronto. The company currently operates eight active gold mines and projects in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Mauritania, Chile and Ghana. Kinross' focus is on delivering value based on the core principles of operational excellence, balance sheet strength, disciplined growth and responsible mining. Kinross was the fifth largest gold producer in the world in 2015 and produced 2.78 million ounces of gold in 2016. Kinross maintains listings on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: K) and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: KGC).

About Earth Alive Clean Technologies:

Earth Alive aims to be a key player in world markets of environmentally sustainable industrial solutions. The company works with the latest innovations in microbial technology to formulate and patent innovative products that can tackle the most difficult industrial challenges, once only reserved to environmentally harmful chemicals and additives. The company is focused on environmental sustainability in the agriculture industry, and dust control for the mining industry.

For additional company information, please visit: www.earthalivect.com

