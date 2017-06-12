SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- (NYSE: CWT) -- As part of its commitment to sustainability and efficient water resource management, California Water Service (Cal Water) is dedicated to studying groundwater issues and engaging in comprehensive, long-term, urban water management planning. Dr. Jonathan Keck will share his technical expertise on water resource management on behalf of Cal Water at the 2017 American Water Works Association (AWWA) Annual Conference and Exposition (ACE).

Keck, Special Projects Manager at Cal Water, will moderate the panel, "Drilling Deep: Groundwater Challenges and Progress in Utility Planning," on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Eastern time in Philadelphia, Penn. The session will explore current and emerging groundwater issues, along with approaches to improving long-term management of groundwater resources.

The session -- coordinated by Texas A&M Engineering's Susan Roberts and INTERA's Dan Haddock -- will include panelists Sandra Eberts, of the U.S. Geological Survey; Steven Colabufo, from Suffolk County Water Authority; Michael Orbon, from Wake County Water Quality; Vincent Monaco, of New Jersey American Water; and Anona Dutton, with EKI Environment and Water. As part of the session, Keck and the panelists will lead breakout groups to dive deeper into solutions for water utilities dealing with these nationwide groundwater concerns.

"Factors such as groundwater depletion, subsidence, and varying water quality, among others, have placed significant pressure on water utilities dependent upon groundwater to serve their customers, particularly in areas that have endured recent droughts," said Rob Kuta, Cal Water's Vice President of Engineering. "Dr. Keck's panel seeks collaboration among utilities across the country to address such challenges to manage groundwater sustainably, so that we can continue providing a reliable supply of high-quality water to customers for generations to come."

Keck holds master's degrees in both mathematics and hydrology/water resources, and a Ph.D. in water resources management and technology, all from the University of Iowa. He has 26 years of experience in water resources engineering that includes: evaluation and design of surface water storage and conveyance systems; groundwater management; conjunctive use; storm water engineering; evaluation, design, and oversight of public water supply and treatment facilities; optimization of water treatment methods and technology; water system master planning; and engineering education and research. He currently serves AWWA as vice chair of the Water Resources Planning and Management Committee, a Water Resources Sustainability Division Trustee, and a committee member of both the Engineering Modeling Applications and Source Water Protection committees. Keck is a licensed civil engineer in both Iowa and California.

California Water Service serves about 2 million people through 482,400 service connections in California. The company has provided water service in the state since 1926. Additional information may be obtained online at www.calwater.com.

