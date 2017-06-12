Global Microgrid (Grid Connected & Off-Grid) Market 2017-2022: Focus on Commercial and Industrial, Military, Institutional & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Microgrid Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Microgrid Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 14.21% to reach a total market size of US$27.897 billion in 2022 from US$14.354 billion in 2017.

A microgrid is a localized grouping of electricity sources and loads, for secure and reliable power supply. Government support to increase integration and use of renewable energy sources and declining prices of photovoltaic material are some of the major growth factors of this market. Advantages like lesser transmission loss, emergency power supply, and ability to facilitate the integration of Distributed Energy Resources without any redesign of distribution system also complements the market growth over the forecast period.



Key industry players profiled as part of this section are



Pareto Energy

Power Analytics Corporation

S&C Electric Co

Schneider Electric

Viridity Energy Inc

EnSync Inc

ABB Ltd

Honeywell International Inc

Siemens AG



Segmentation



Microgrid market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.



By Type



Grid Connected

Off-Grid

By Application



Commercial and Industrial

Military

Institutional

Others

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Microgrid Market Forecast by Type (US $ billion)



6. Microgrid Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)



7. Microgrid Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles



