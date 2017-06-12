sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
12.06.2017 | 23:01
PR Newswire

Global Microgrid (Grid Connected & Off-Grid) Market 2017-2022: Focus on Commercial and Industrial, Military, Institutional & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Microgrid Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Microgrid Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 14.21% to reach a total market size of US$27.897 billion in 2022 from US$14.354 billion in 2017.

A microgrid is a localized grouping of electricity sources and loads, for secure and reliable power supply. Government support to increase integration and use of renewable energy sources and declining prices of photovoltaic material are some of the major growth factors of this market. Advantages like lesser transmission loss, emergency power supply, and ability to facilitate the integration of Distributed Energy Resources without any redesign of distribution system also complements the market growth over the forecast period.

Key industry players profiled as part of this section are

  • Pareto Energy
  • Power Analytics Corporation
  • S&C Electric Co
  • Schneider Electric
  • Viridity Energy Inc
  • EnSync Inc
  • ABB Ltd
  • Honeywell International Inc
  • Siemens AG

Segmentation

Microgrid market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.

By Type

  • Grid Connected
  • Off-Grid

By Application

  • Commercial and Industrial
  • Military
  • Institutional
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Microgrid Market Forecast by Type (US $ billion)

6. Microgrid Market Forecast by Application (US$ billion)

7. Microgrid Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

8. Competitive Intelligence

9. Company Profiles

  • Pareto Energy
  • Power Analytics Corporation
  • S&C Electric Co.
  • Schneider Electric
  • Viridity Energy Inc.
  • EnSync Inc.
  • ABB Ltd.
  • Honeywell International Inc.
  • Siemens AG

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/c8wlcl/microgrid_market

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


