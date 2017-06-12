Global Microgrid (Grid Connected & Off-Grid) Market 2017-2022: Focus on Commercial and Industrial, Military, Institutional & Others - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Microgrid Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 14.21% to reach a total market size of US$27.897 billion in 2022 from US$14.354 billion in 2017.
A microgrid is a localized grouping of electricity sources and loads, for secure and reliable power supply. Government support to increase integration and use of renewable energy sources and declining prices of photovoltaic material are some of the major growth factors of this market. Advantages like lesser transmission loss, emergency power supply, and ability to facilitate the integration of Distributed Energy Resources without any redesign of distribution system also complements the market growth over the forecast period.
Key industry players profiled as part of this section are
- Pareto Energy
- Power Analytics Corporation
- S&C Electric Co
- Schneider Electric
- Viridity Energy Inc
- EnSync Inc
- ABB Ltd
- Honeywell International Inc
- Siemens AG
Segmentation
Microgrid market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and geography.
By Type
- Grid Connected
- Off-Grid
By Application
- Commercial and Industrial
- Military
- Institutional
- Others
