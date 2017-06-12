CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/12/17 -- Tervita Corporation ("Tervita" or the "Company"), a leading environmental solutions provider, announced today the following change to the Company's executive structure.

"We are pleased to announce the appointment of John Cooper as President and Chief Executive Officer for Tervita Corporation," said Grant Billing, Interim CEO and Chairman of the Board. "John brings a wealth of experience in energy services businesses where he most recently was the President and CEO of ClearStream Energy Services Inc. His enthusiasm and dedication to providing high quality services to customers through a focus on safety and efficiency of operations will be complimentary to Tervita's strong operating focus. John recognizes the key role of employees and teamwork to provide a positive environment for execution of everyday activities and achievement of strategic initiatives."

Mr. Cooper has over 30 years of leadership experience in the energy, industrial and logistical industries steering organizational strategy and building high performing teams in diverse business environments. In addition to ClearStream Energy Services Inc., he served in various senior positions including Chief Operating Officer of Savanna Energy Services Corp.; President and Chief Executive Officer at Enermax Services Inc.; and President of Superior Propane Inc.

Grant Billing will remain on as Interim Chief Executive Officer until Mr. Cooper's start date and will remain the Chairman of Tervita Corporation. Mr. Cooper will be appointed as a Director to the Board of Directors of Tervita Corporation.

