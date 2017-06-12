Indian INR 26.3 Billion IVF & PGD Market 2017 - Forecasts to 2022: Embryo Donation/Adoption Catching up Rapidly - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 12, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Indian IVF & PGD Market, By Structure (Independent, Chained, Hospital-based), by region (North, South, East, and West) - Forecasts to 2022" report to their offering.
The IVF market in India is expected to bring in INR 26.3 Billion by 2022. Similarly, the Indian PGD market is expected to reach INR 2 Billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of around 13% over the forecasted period.
In India, the growth in the IVF market is attributed to steep rise in infertile patients over the past decade. Meanwhile, the country is on track to become one of the powerful nations in the world. In order to support this, the Indian population is extending to maximize its achievements within a short time-span, which is further resulting in delayed pregnancies, altered lifestyles, and changing preferences. The factors thus enlisted are the key reasons for rapidly booming infertility rate in the country.
Furthermore, the report offers an in-depth study of the overall IVF industry in India. It analyzes the region-wise presence of IVF clinics in the country, i.e. their penetration across East/West/North/South India; their structure, i.e. chain, independent and hospital-based; the number of IVF cycles performed; the availability of PGD facility; major drugs and hormones used and/or prescribed in the procedure; and infertile patients flow to IVF clinics. The report also explains the current status of PGD market in India by structure and by region. The market outlook section in the report descriptively discusses the Indian IVF market as well as India PGD market till 2022, and their regional shares.
Moreover, supported by significant growth in the Indian medical tourism and exaggerated infertile domestic population, many new service providers are seeking to invest in by increasing collaborations with chains/independent clinics, renowned healthcare providers, and hospitals. As a result, many IVF and PGD centers can be seen growing even in Tier II and Tier III cities in the country.
Also, the medical advancements to taking the edge off health related risks have fuelled rapid acceptance of the IVF and PGD technology to deal with reproduction problems in the country. In lieu of these factors put altogether, the Indian IVF as well as PGD market is bound to witness a rapid inflation in its growth rate in the coming years.
10. Trends and Technological Advancements
- Dwindling Fertility in India
- Rising Investors' Interest in the Indian IVF Market
- Embryo Donation/Adoption Catching up Rapidly
- Medical Tourism to Experience New Heights
- Embryoscope: Helping Improve Imaging
- Care Maps & Embryo Glue Adding to Improved IVF Treatment
11. ART (IVF) Regulation
