VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW) ("Cannabis Wheaton", "CW", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that CW's partner Sundial Growers Inc. ("Sundial"), has been granted a cultivation license for its facility located near Airdrie, Alberta (the "Airdrie Facility") under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulations (the "ACMPR").

Sundial becomes CW's seventh licensed producer partner - and uniquely one of only three licenses now granted in the Province of Alberta, broadening CW's geographical scope and diversity of licenses into a third province.

Chuck Rifici said, "We want to congratulate Sundial on this major milestone and achievement! Sundial has a team of great professionals who are forward-thinking in their approach to the cannabis industry and we believe they will be a very strong partner for us. The award of yet another license to a CW partner is a reinforcement of the strength and scope of our initial vetting process and we anticipate that our stable of licensed producer streaming partners will continue to increase as we execute on business strategy."

DEAL TERMS WITH SUNDIAL

CW's interim streaming agreement with Sundial contemplates an aggregate contribution by CW to Sundial of up to $29,000,000 (the "Sundial Contribution") to fund the construction of Sundial's facility to be located in Olds, Alberta (the "Olds Facility"). The ACMPR application for the Olds Facility is currently in the "Detailed Review" stage of the licensing process and remains subject to review by Health Canada.

Sundial's receipt of a cultivation license for its Airdrie Facility satisfies a condition precedent in the interim streaming agreement with CW. After the completion of CW's most recent brokered private placement, as further described in CW's press release dated June 6, 2017, Sundial is now free to deliver its construction budget and timeline to CW for the development of Olds Facility. The Sundial Contribution shall then be made in accordance with a funding schedule set in the accepted construction budget and timeline.

About Cannabis Wheaton Income Corp. (TSX VENTURE: CBW)

Backed by a team of industry experts, Cannabis Wheaton is the first cannabis streaming company in the world. Our streams will include production from across Canada coming from our partners comprised of licensed producers of cannabis (LP) and LP applicants. Cannabis Wheaton's mandate is to facilitate real growth for our streaming partners by providing them with financial support and sharing our collective industry experience.

