Full-year net sales in 2017 are expected to remain at the 2016 level and operating profit is expected to be below 2016 level



Lassila & Tikanoja plc Stock exchange release 13 June 2017 8.00 am



Lassila & Tikanoja's full-year net sales in 2017 are expected to remain at the 2016 level and operating profit is expected to be below 2016 level.



Previously, the company had estimated that the 2017 net sales and operating profit were expected to remain at the 2016 level.



Lassila & Tikanoja lowers its outlook for the operating profit due to weak profitability in Facility Services and particularly in the renovation business.



Lassila & Tikanoja will publish its half year financial report for 1 January - 30 June 2017 on Wednesday, 2 August 2017 at 8 am.



LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC



Pekka Ojanpää President and CEO



For additional information, please contact Pekka Ojanpää, President and CEO, tel. +358 10 636 2810 or Timo Leinonen, CFO, tel. +358 400 793 073.



Lassila & Tikanoja is a service company that is transforming the consumer society into an efficient recycling society. In co-operation with our customers we are reducing waste volumes, extending the useful lives of properties, recovering materials and decreasing the use of raw materials and energy. We help our customers to focus on their core business and to save the environment. Together, we create well-being and jobs. With operations in Finland, Sweden and Russia, L&T employs 8,000 persons. Net sales in 2016 amounted to EUR 661.8 million. L&T is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.



