MEMSCAP (Paris:MEMS) (NYSE Euronext: MEMS), the leading provider of innovative solutions based on MEMS (micro-electro-mechanical systems) technology, today announces that Nord-Micro GmbH Co. OHG (Nord-Micro) has selected MEMSCAP to provide pressure transducers for their cabin pressure control systems.

Headquartered in Frankfurt, Germany, Nord-Micro is a well-established global player in the aerospace business and the world leader in Cabin Pressure Control Systems (CPCS) for large commercial aircraft. With more than 40 years of experience, continuous growth and improvement, Nord-Micro today is a well-known 1st Tier OEM supplier and the reliable partner of choice for major commercial customers all around the world.

Cabin Pressure Control Systems from Nord-Micro provide safety, high reliability, low operating costs, low crew workload and high passenger comfort. Nord-Micro Cabin Pressure Control Systems incorporate intelligent software that provides optimum cabin pressure control based on numerous aircraft parameters. Individually controlled outflow valves can even optimize the ventilation of cabin air based on cabin layout and passenger load.

The MEMSCAP product baseline relies on MEMSCAP SP82 sensor technology and on company's proprietary transducers calibration methods. As an offspring of the recent Norwegian R&D funded project, MEMSCAP has developed a new version of its SP82 pressure sensors with important improvements in terms of stability and accuracy.

In addition to its former and current collaboration with Nord-Micro with TPS3100 products, MEMSCAP will now supply Nord-Micro a version of its TPS1200 pressure transducer, as well as a new analog output transducer named TP400. These sensors have been designed and qualified to be fully integrated within Nord-Micro Cabin Pressure Control Systems and will be qualified for the use in a major commercial single-aisle aircraft program.

"Nord-Micro is a famous 1st Tier Original Equipment Manufacturer supplier and the reliable partner of choice for major commercial aerospace customers all around the world", states Roy Grelland, General Manager of MEMSCAP Standard Products Business Unit. "MEMSCAP has been supplying transducers and switches to Nord-Micro for several years now. We consider Nord-Micro as one of our most important customers. The fact that we have been selected to supply transducers for this new program confirms our ability to deliver high-end products at a consistent quality level to very demanding market segments. It is also important to thank the Norwegian government for its support in our R&D projects over the last years as it significantly helped us create a new generation of ultra-stable and accurate sensors in a timely fashion".

MEMSCAP modular aerospace products are designed for all the aeronautics control systems worldwide, and their applications range from engine control, altitude and cabin pressure control, air data, to altimeters, air speed indicators and space applications.

Specifications and details for MEMSCAP avionics products can be obtained by contacting MEMSCAP at info@memscap.com or by contacting our office in Skoppum, Norway.

About Nord-Micro

Nord-Micro is a UTC Aerospace Systems Company. Please visit the following websites for more information: utcaerospacesystems.com ; www.utc.com ; www.nord-micro.com.

About MEMSCAP

MEMSCAP is the leading provider of innovative micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS)-based solutions. MEMSCAP standard and custom products and solutions include components, component designs (IP), manufacturing and related services. MEMSCAP customers include Fortune 500 businesses, major research institutes and universities. The company's shares are traded on the Eurolist of NYSE Euronext Paris S.A (ISIN: FR0010298620-MEMS). More information on the company's products and services can be obtained at www.memscap.com.

