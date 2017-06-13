Enterprise File Sync and Share empowers today's digital ecosystem to drive stronger engagement with customers, employees, and partners

Axway (Euronext:AXW.PA), a catalyst for transformation, today announced that ACCIONA, a leader in providing sustainable solutions for infrastructure and renewable energy projects, selected Axway Syncplicity enterprise file sync and share (EFSS) to power their digital workplace. ACCIONA chose Axway Syncplicity for its enterprise security and flexibility to solve multiple enterprise use cases with a single, easy-to-use solution.

As a Spanish conglomerate distributed globally, ACCIONA sought to transform the digital workplace in enterprises around the world using a solution that gives users a secure way to share large files without having to use an FTP server, as well as the ability to integrate users' consumer accounts and file shares. To accomplish this, ACCIONA selected Axway Syncplicity, which included desktop backup support to protect user data in real-time using a multi-folder sync feature.

"We chose Syncplicity for its holistic vision of helping IT departments modernize their infrastructure in order to provide users with a digital workplace," said José María Tavera, CIO at ACCIONA. "Our immediate need was to deliver secure file sharing both internally and externally so we picked Syncplicity due to the number of use cases they could address with one solution, namely the ability to provide desktop backup and the Outlook add-in for simple sharing of large files."

With Axway Syncplicity, employees at ACCIONA now have the secure digital workplace tools they need to collaborate and innovate across digital ecosystems, and IT is able to maintain secure control of sensitive information. The enterprise-grade file sync and share solution enables enterprises to get more value from their data within applications, databases or files, whether stored on-premise or in private or public clouds.

"We understand there are complex requirements for large global organizations like ACCIONA that are actively seeking flexible solutions to address their users' demands across the world, all while giving IT the control it needs to stay secure and compliant," said Nick Ferrante, executive vice president, global sales. "We are pleased that ACCIONA is unlocking value of Axway Syncplicity as they continue to keep up with current end-user needs, take on new use cases as they emerge, and create more desirable experiences."

With Axway's recent acquisition of Syncplicity, modern enterprises can transform the way they collaborate and innovate across digital ecosystems and heighten engagement with customers, employees and partners called customer experience networks.

About ACCIONA

ACCIONA is a leading supplier of sustainable infrastructure solutions and renewable energy projects worldwide. Its range of services covers the entire design, construction, operation and maintenance value chain. ACCIONA reported revenues of 5.977 billion euros in 2016, with a presence in more than 40 countries, and it conducts its activity based on a commitment to contribute to the economic and social development of the communities in which it operates. ACCIONA's aim is to lead the transition to a low-carbon economy, by applying criteria of quality and innovation processes to all its projects with a view to achieving efficient use of resources and caring for the environment. www.acciona.com

About Axway

Axway (Euronext: AXW.PA) is a catalyst for transformation. With Axway AMPLIFY™, our cloud-enabled data integration and engagement platform, leading brands better anticipate, adapt and scale to meet ever changing customer expectations. Our unified, API-first approach connects data from anywhere, fuels millions of apps and delivers real-time analytics to build customer experience networks. From idea to execution, we help make the future possible for more than 11,000 organizations in 100 countries. To learn more about Axway, visit www.axway.com.

