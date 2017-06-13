sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

1,308 Euro		-0,038
-2,82 %
WKN: A0MNR0 ISIN: EE3100016965 Ticker-Symbol: DYC 
Aktie:
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
OSTEUROPA
1-Jahres-Chart
EKSPRESS GRUPP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EKSPRESS GRUPP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
EKSPRESS GRUPP
EKSPRESS GRUPP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EKSPRESS GRUPP1,308-2,82 %