sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 13.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 556 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,613 Euro		-0,187
-2,40 %
WKN: 928900 ISIN: AT0000821103 Ticker-Symbol: UN9 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,585
7,675
10:37
7,621
7,637
10:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ANDRITZ AG
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG52,94-1,27 %
BUWOG AG25,80+1,18 %
UNIQA INSURANCE GROUP AG7,613-2,40 %