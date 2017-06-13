CHICAGO, IL and PARIS, FRANCE--(Marketwired - June 13, 2017) - The Enablon Sustainable Performance Forum (SPF) EMEA, taking place on June 15-16, 2017, will feature an incredible lineup of speakers, with a mix of inspiring industry experts and business leaders. As the world's leading provider of EH&S, Sustainability and Risk Management software, Enablon hosts this annual conference in the heart of Paris at the Novotel Tour Eiffel.

The Sustainable Performance Forum (SPF) EMEA provides a value-packed program covering the hottest topics in Sustainability, EH&S, Risk and IT Management. More than 300 professionals from the world's largest corporations across Europe, Middle-East and Africa are expected this year, bringing together future and existing Enablon Users along with some of the most renowned experts in the field.

This year's speaker lineup features representatives from 3E Company, Anglo-American, Bekaert, CDP, CH2M, Engie, EY, Millicom, Norsk Hydro, Owens-Illinois, PwC, Teva, Valeo and Verdantix, along with Enablon experts. These speakers will lead over thirty sessions including keynotes, plenaries, expert talks, software solution user case studies, Enablon 8 live demos and interactive training sessions.

This year's theme will focus on Everyday Heroes, those who are driving change and making a difference through their day-to-day work. Leaders from global organizations, such as Lizanne Gildenhuys from Anglo American, will share their experience on how the right technology and processes can unveil the superpower of each and every employee.

Attendees will be guided through some of the most disruptive changes shaping the Sustainability, EH&S, Risk and Technology space. They will also learn how, as business leaders, they can identify risks and seize opportunities to create value. David Metcalfe, CEO and Founding Director at Verdantix, will highlight how the digital transformation and technology innovations like internet of things, big data, and mobility are changing the world. Experts from EY, Millicom and PwC will provide insights on the interconnections among risks and how they are impacting the society.

The conference will offer multiple networking opportunities, a cocktail reception and a gala dinner held at the Pullman - Paris Eiffel Tower, which will set the stage for the EMEA Enablon Excellence Award Ceremony.

