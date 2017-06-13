REDWOOD CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Aricent, a global design and engineering company, and a leader in datacenter networking infrastructure announced its Intelligent Switching Solution (ISS) Release 10.1 upgrade at Computex 2017 in Taipei, Taiwan last week. The new release is designed to support web scale data centers that run thousands of servers and network port speeds up to 100 Gigabit Ethernet (GbE).

Aricent and Marvell® are well-positioned to address scale-out data centers that deliver high performance and low latency networks. Aricent's Intelligent Switching Solution brings state-of-the-art control plane capabilities including cloud-native features, telemetry, machine learning, event-driven Border Gateway Protocol (BGP), tunneling and hypervisor connectivity. Marvell's Prestera® 98CX84xx family of highly-integrated packet processors enables seamless datacenter transitions to 100 GbE speeds with advanced datacenter features, virtualization, service assurance, and support for traffic analytics.

Aricent ISS Release 10.1 with ConvergedOS, on the new Marvell Prestera chipsets is targeted to support the features essential for Top-of-Rack and leaf-and-spine applications in datacenters, private clouds, and enterprise networks, including:

Network virtualization overlay with VXLAN, MP-BGP-based EVPN

Advanced QoS

Traffic monitoring with sFLOW and remote mirroring

Multi-Chassis Link-Aggregation Group(MC-LAG)

Event-driven BGP and time synchronization for packet tracing

Port density and flexible port speeds supporting 10, 25, 40, 50 and 100 GbE

Policy-based telemetry

"The Aricent Intelligent Switching Solution running on our latest Marvell Prestera CX chipsets enables enterprise network, private cloud and datacenter transitions towards 25, 40, 50 and 100 GbE port speeds," said Michael Zimmerman, Vice President and General Manager, Networking Group, Marvell Semiconductor, Inc. "The Marvell devices offer state-of-the-art switching capabilities with advanced datacenter features, such as virtual overlay networking with programmable tunnel header encapsulation, NFV service function chaining, low latency cut-through switching, and advanced congestion mechanisms. Together with Aricent's ISS, we can reduce time-to-market when upgrading networks to 100 GbE," Zimmerman said.

"To compete on speed the datacenter fabric network is becoming more prevalent," said Walid Negm, Chief Technology Officer, Aricent. "And we are committed to help companies achieve scale out architectures through software-defined networking that runs on the world's leading chip sets. Our latest release of ISS gives our OEM partners an opportunity to get to market faster on bare metal platforms," Negm said.

The Aricent Intelligent Switching Solution is a software-defined, versatile and performance-optimized networking infrastructure for the datacenter, enterprise, SMB, Industrial Ethernet and service providers. Aricent works with some of the world's largest network equipment providers to differentiate their products through intelligent switching, autonomous networking and bespoke engineering services.

About Aricent

Aricent is a global design and engineering company innovating in the digital era. With more than 12,000 talented designers and engineers and over 25 years of experience, we help the world's leading companies solve their most important business and technology innovation challenges. Learn more about Aricent at https://www.aricent.com/

Aricent Media and Analyst Contact:

Juhie Gorwara

Juhie.gorwara@aricent.com



