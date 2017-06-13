MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Critical Elements Corporation (the "Corporation" or "Critical Elements") (TSX VENTURE: CRE)(OTCQX: CRECF)(FRANKFURT: F12) announces the appointment of Lloyd Mayappo, former Cree Chief in Eastmain from 2005 to 2008, as a Cree relation coordinator. Mr. Mayappo speaks fluently French, English and Cree which is an important communication asset and will facilitate employees integration. This nomination illustrates the importance of Critical Elements in maintaining good relations with the community and encourages collaboration development that are favourable for the company and for members of the Cree Nation.

Well established in his community, Lloyd Mayappo has demonstrated his strong leadership skills. His expertise is based on more than 30 years of experience as a foreman, project manager and contact person within the Eastmain Cree Nation. His role at Critical Elements will be to act as a conduit between the Corporation and the community. He will support the leadership team in hiring Cree Nation employees and will advise them on the steps to take as to engage the community in the company's operations.

"We are very proud to have Lloyd Mayappo on our team," said Jean-Sebastien Lavallee, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Critical Elements. "His strong experience as a program manager and community relations officer will be an undeniable asset as to providing advice on hiring and communicating with the Eastmain Cree community."

Since the very beginning, Critical Elements, an advanced exploration mining company, is committed to maintaining good relations with the Cree Nation community. It attributes great importance to carrying out its projects all the while respecting the population of the region. In fact, consultation procedures carried out to date have made it possible to establish a dialogue with the community.

