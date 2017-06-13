sprite-preloader
PR Newswire

Research and Markets - Global $16.94 Billion Mobile Robots Market 2017-2022 With Northrop Grumman Corporation, KUKA, Honda Motor & Adept Technology Dominating

DUBLIN, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Mobile Robots Market - Forecasts from 2017 to 2022" report to their offering.

Research and Markets Logo

Mobile Robots Market is projected to witness a compound annual growth rate of 14.35% to reach a total market size of US$16.943 billion by 2022, from US$8.665 billion in 2017.

Mobile robots refer to non-stationary robots that operate without human intervention. The major growth driving factor for this market is the increasing demand for mobile robots in various sectors such as logistics, warehousing, medical and healthcare, and defense.

Optimizing business processes, resolving human constraints and efficient management of industry specific activities further supplement the growth of the market. Conversely, the major limitations are the high cost of manufacturing coupled with time-consuming research and development, marketing and manufacturing.

Key industry players covered as part of this section are Northrop Grumman Corporation, KUKA, Honda Motor, Adept Technology along with others.


Segmentation

Mobile Robots Market has been segmented on the basis of Type, Component, End User Industry and Geography as below:

  • By Type
  • Ground
  • Aerial
  • Marine

By Component

  • Software
  • Hardware

By End User Industry

  • Military and Defense
  • Healthcare
  • Travel and Transport/Logistics
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Education and Research
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Mobile Robots Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Mobile Robots Market Forecast by Component (US$ billion)

7. Mobile Robots Market Forecast by End User Industry (US$ billion)

8. Mobile Robots Market by Geography (US$ billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

  • Bluefin Robotics Corporation
  • Geckosystems
  • ECA Group
  • The LEGO Group
  • Amazon
  • Irobot Corporation
  • Northrop Grumman Corporation
  • KUKA AG
  • Honda Motor
  • Adept Technology

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hq7k95/mobile_robots


Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire