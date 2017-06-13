FOSTER CITY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing platform solutions based on Apache® Ignite™, today announced a new keynote address, along with additional activities and new sponsors for the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe, the premier In-Memory Computing (IMC) conference for computing experts from across Europe and Asia. The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe will take place at the Mövenpick Hotel Amsterdam City Centre, June 20-21, 2017.

The In-Memory Computing Summit Europe is the only industry-wide event focusing on the full range of in-memory computing technologies. It brings together computing visionaries, decision makers, experts and developers for the purpose of education, discussion and networking.

New Keynote Address

In addition to the strong lineup of previously announced keynote addresses, this year's event will feature Tim Wood, Head of HPC and Model Integration at ING Financial Markets, speaking on "Where Does In-Memory Computing Fit in Banking."

New Breakout Sessions

Two new breakout sessions have been added to the conference agenda. Niels van Noort, Enterprise Architect and Solution Principal Database & Database Management at SAP, will focus on "How SAP In-Memory Helps its Customers Be Best-Run Businesses," featuring multiple in-memory computing use cases.

Dan Skatov, Head of Development for Starcounter AB, will present "With In-Memory Technology, a New Breed ISV Supports 30,000 Daily Visitors at Retailer Gekås from a Single Server."

Networking Reception

On the evening of June 20, following the first day of the conference, a networking reception will be held in the exhibit area, and will feature food, spirits and great conversation.

Meetups

The evening of June 20 will also feature a guest meetup hosted by Apache® Ignite™. Held in conjunction with the MySQL User Group NL, the meetup will feature two talks, GridGain Systems' Denis Magda on "Turbocharge your SQL queries in-memory with Apache® Ignite™", and Percona's Peter Zaitsev on "Open Source MySQL Monitoring with Percona Monitoring and Management." The meetup will take place at Booking.com and will feature food, beverages and raffle prizes, courtesy of GridGain Systems.

On the evening of June 22, Data Science Amsterdam will host a guest meetup on "Apache® Ignite™ SQL Grid: Hot Blend of Traditional SQL and Swift Data Grid." The meetup will take place at Stadskantoor, Utrecht.

Sponsorships

Redis Labs, Starcounter and VoltDB have become In-Memory Computing Summit Europe Silver Sponsors. They join a growing list of companies that recognize that sponsoring the In-Memory Computing Summit Europe presents a unique opportunity to enhance an organization's visibility and reputation as a leader in in-memory computing products and services. Sponsors interact with key in-memory computing business and technical decision makers, connect with technology purchasers and influencers, and help shape the future of Fast Data.

The current list of sponsors now includes:

Platinum Sponsors - GridGain Systems

Gold Sponsors - ScaleOut Software

Silver Sponsors - Fujitsu, Hazelcast, Redis Labs, Starcounter, VoltDB

Foundation/Association Sponsors - SNIA, Apache® Software Foundation

Media - CMSWire, InsideBIGDATA, InsideHPC, IT for CEOs &CFOs, InfoQ, Jet Info, ODBMS.ORG, Packt

Registration

Attendees can register via the conference website or email attendance and registration questions to info@imcsummit.org. Registration sales end on June 19, 2017.

About the In-Memory Computing Summits

The In-Memory Computing Summits are the only industry-wide events of their kind, tailored to in-memory computing-related technologies and solutions. They are the perfect opportunity to reach technical IT decision makers, IT implementers, and developers who make or influence purchasing decisions in the areas of in-memory computing, Big Data, Fast Data, IoT and HPC. Attendees include CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, VPs, IT directors, IT managers, data scientists, senior engineers, senior developers, architects and more. The events are unique forums for networking, education and the exchange of ideas -- ideas that power digital transformation and the future of Fast Data. For more information, visit https://imcsummit.org/us/ and follow the events on Twitter @IMCSummit.

