Modo Appoints Dee Hock, Founder of Visa Inc, To Advisory Board

DALLAS, June 13, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Modo, the payments technology company leading the transformation of legacy financial services infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Dee Hock, former Founder and CEO Emeritus of Visa, as an Advisor. The company, which is focused on enabling interoperability between payment systems, will leverage Hock's legendary status as "The Ultimate Payments Geek" in their continuous effort to enhance the already robust COIN® platform.

Hock, who founded Visa in 1970 while working at the National Bank of Commerce in Seattle, joins a powerhouse advisory team that includes:

Brian Billingsley , Former CEO, Klarna North America

, Former CEO, Klarna North America Christopher Petersen , Senior Vice President, Westfield Retail Solutions

, Senior Vice President, Westfield Retail Solutions Cherian Abraham , Executive, Experian

, Executive, Experian Nancy Langer , President & COO, Zafin

, President & COO, Zafin Ori Eisen , Founder & CEO, Trusona Inc

, Founder & CEO, Trusona Inc Michel Jacobs , EVP and Head of Digital and Payments, Intellect Design Arena

Bruce Parker, CEO of Modo, was barely able to contain his excitement, saying, "I'M A TOTAL DEE HOCK FANBOY! He'll continue to push our team to think in new ways about what needs to change for our industry to reach its full potential, and determine how Modo's COIN can become an integral part of that. There is so much to learn from Dee Hock, and we're prepared to soak it all in. Stay tuned."

"The problems that exist in payments today are similar to the ones we partially solved forty years ago with the formation of Visa. Modo's COIN technology is intended to create a unified payments system more inclusive than any now existent. The organizational and operating implications of that are substantial," said Hock. "Helping them with the evolution and realization of their unique vision in all its implications is a welcome challenge."

Modo will be sharing their vision for a more connected payments ecosystem during a session with Bank of America Merrill Lynch at Money20/20 Europe in Copenhagen, Denmark. The session is in Track Room 5 on Tuesday, June 27th at 3:50PM local time.

About Modo:

Modo provides a COIN® operated platform that connects new digital experiences to payments systems worldwide. Modo's patented COIN® transaction takes monetary value from just about any source, and can deliver it to just about any destination, without requiring partners to modify their systems. Truly a 'shipping container for global payments', the Modo COIN®simplifies the complex world of payments in the digital era. Visit https://modopayments.com to learn more.

About Dee W. Hock:

Dee W. Hock is the Founder and CEO Emeritus of Visa Inc. Born in Ogden, Utah, he began his career in branch and regional management positions in national consumer finance and investment companies. While Vice President and General Manager of the BankAmericard department of the National Bank of Commerce in Seattle, Washington, he became Chairman of the National Executive Committee of 160 US BankAmericard issuing banks. This position led him to found Visa Inc. Hock currently is an adviser, speaker, and writer working to develop and bring into being new, Chaordic concepts of societal organization that more equitably distribute power and wealth and are more in harmony with the human spirit and biosphere. He has authored the "Birth of the Chaordic Age," revised second edition entitled 'One From Many," and "Autobiography of a Restless Mind." Visit http://www.deewhock.com/ to learn more.

