Tikkurila Oyj: Members of the Nomination Board of Tikkurila

June 13, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. (CET+1)

Members of the Nomination Board of Tikkurila

Tikkurila Oyj's three largest registered shareholders on May 31, 2017, have appointed their representatives for Tikkurila Nomination Board. The members of the Nomination Board are:

Annika Paasikivi, Chief Operating Officer, Oras Invest Oy

Reima Rytsölä, Executive Vice President, Investments, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Mikko Mursula, Chief Investment Officer, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Company

Jari Paasikivi, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Tikkurila Oyj (expert member of the Nomination Board)

The Nomination Board will elect a chairman from among its members in its organizing meeting.

Tikkurila Nomination Board consists of shareholders or representatives of shareholders and its duty is to prepare and present a proposal for the next Annual General Meeting concerning the Chairman, Vice Chairman and other members as well as the remuneration of the Board of Directors. Representatives of the three largest shareholders are appointed to the Nomination Board. In addition, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company shall act as an expert member of the Nomination Board.

Tikkurila Oyj

Antti Kiuru, Group Vice President, Legal

For further information, please contact:

Antti Kiuru, tel. +358 400 686 488, antti.kiuru@tikkurila.com

Tikkurila is the leading paints and coatings professional in the Nordic region and Russia. With our roots in Finland, we now operate in 14 countries. Our high-quality products and extensive services ensure the best possible user experience in the market. Sustainable beauty since 1862.

www.tikkurilagroup.com (http://www.tikkurilagroup.com/)

