SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/13/17 -- Baristas Coffee Company (OTC PINK: BCCI) announced that Amazon has sold out of its recent record order within a week and that it has placed additional orders for Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 Brewing System. Baristas White Coffee is the bestselling white coffee single serve cups on Amazon.

Barry Henthorn CEO stated: "It is very encouraging that our marketing efforts are translating to increasing sales so early in the campaign. Baristas White Coffee is proving to be a viable product while differentiating us from our competition. Amazon has been a truly first class partner and has supported our efforts with fulfillment second to none. Baristas has been gearing up for increased production and sales but we did not really expect the results to begin so immediately. As the frequency and diversity of our marketing and advertising efforts continue to expand so will our product offerings. "

Baristas recently kicked off a national multi-faceted advertising campaign which combines digital display advertising driving traffic directly to Amazon with a broad reaching terrestrial (over the air) radio campaign on over 120 stations nationally utilizing the top radio platform in the country. Last week Baristas added Spotify the world's most listened to streaming music to its campaign currently underway. This campaign is the initial expansion of advertising and focuses exclusively on the unique white coffee Keurig cups. A media plan has been developed extending out over the next 6 months focusing on the expanding Baristas White Coffee product line as well as other Baristas products soon to be announced.

Baristas partnered with Amazon, the most valuable retailer in the United States, to offer the only White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig® 2.0 K-Cup® Brewing System available on www.amazon.com at: https://www.amazon.com/Baristas-White-Coffee-Single-Arabica/dp/B018VYS7YW/ref=sr_1_1_a_it?ie=UTF8&qi... through "Amazon Prime".

White Coffee is a rarity and is developed using a slow and low heat roast that preserves a much higher caffeine level than a traditional roast. Because the beans have been under-roasted, white coffee has a lighter taste than traditional coffee and is described as both neutral and nutty.

About Baristas Coffee Company:

www.baristas.tv Baristas is a national Coffee Company that is recognized throughout the US. It currently produces and sells coffee related products under the Baristas brand. The Baristas White Coffee single serve cups compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system is the bestselling product in its category. Baristas also markets other coffee related products. Baristas gained mainstream exposure by introducing "Costume Coffee" across the country and by being the subject of "Grounded in Seattle" the reality show special feature which aired on WE tv. Baristas has recently refocused its business to focus on its wholesale and direct to consumer coffee based products such as single serve coffee pods compatible with the Keurig 2.0 brewing system. Baristas special "Espresso Blend" and its revolutionary "White Coffee" have become strong sellers, with the lightly roasted 3X the caffeine, "White Coffee" becoming the number one white coffee Keurig compatible cup in the nation.

Contact:

Baristas Coffee Company

Barry Henthorn

barry@baristas.tv



